DJ Axonn - Giving Voice To Many Through His Music

Everyone enjoys good music, which is what a DJ provides. A fantastic DJ sets the tone for a party. They not only get the party started, but they also ensure that everyone in attendance has a good time. It takes a lot of practice and dedication that you can't learn in a day. Learn the ropes from someone who knows what they're doing. DJ Axonn is one such DJ that is bringing life to the event with his approach. He has carved out a niche for himself in the field via his hard work.

Amateurs can recognize professional DJs by the amount of experience preparing them before the wedding reception. DJ Axonn, a seasoned professional, began his career in 2010 by performing at clubs and events. This brilliant DJ began performing at university events and then began uploading his mixes to YouTube. He received a lot of positive feedback, and he couldn't stop making hit mixes after that.

What was your moment of calling when you started your journey?

I am a Mumbai-based DJ, born and raised in a Punjabi family. I am a songwriter, producer and mix music with versatility. My inclination towards the music industry started while pursuing Mechanical Engineering at Manipal University for my undergraduate studies. Initially, I began to play in clubs as a DJ. Later in 2014, I did my shows in many cities like Bangalore, Coimbatore, Chennai, etc. Later in 2015, I shifted to Mumbai, India, and started hustling for my dreams. Being a wedding DJ, I intend to bring grace to any wedding event, whether it's a boisterous Bollywood-fueled sangeet or a flashy cocktail party.

What inspired you to become a DJ?

Spend time expanding my music collection. Curate a library of truly amazing music, not just mp3 downloads from the internet. It may take some time to amass a good music collection, but it is critical to the advancement of your work. For my collection, look to my pals, YouTube channels, and other fantastic music outlets. Nobody will know how long it took me to collect those sounds over a year when I finally emerged as a professional, polished DJ with a tremendous collection of mind-blowing songs. I believe in choosing a musical genre and building a reputation for myself in it. I won't be able to master every genre — even Einstein had a speciality. If I have to tell you of a person I look up to in our industry, I would say it, Avicii, who is a Swedish Dj.

What is the meaning of music for you, and how do you connect yourself with music while composing?

Recently, I have been thinking a lot about the meaning of music. I began to consider what music means to me and how it affects my life. This position has evolved, but it serves as a useful reminder of how people feel about music. Some people consider music to be the most significant aspect of their lives. Others use it as one of their means of expressing their feelings. In my opinion, music is a form of therapy. Music is a way of expressing one's feelings to the rest of the world. It is also a way of social interaction with other people. Music is a form of entertainment.

Give us a glimpse of your journey, results from, and also if you could tell us about some of your upcoming projects?

I will be playing at weddings as a wedding Dj. I think music is intrinsic in our society, and I feel a sense of solidarity while playing music for my audience. I want to keep producing music which relatable to people and want them to have amazeballs in my show.

Is there any specific advice you would like to share with the budding artists in the industry?

For the budding artists in the industry, I would say that first and foremost, if you want to be a successful DJ, you must enjoy music. Your love of music likely inspires you to pursue a career as a DJ, and that passion for your work that you behold will help you connect with your listeners. Give up now if you're only in it for the title. Put down the book and do something else. You shouldn't expect to become a superstar DJ right away. Before you even consider looking for a two-hour solo gig, the best way to stand out is to master and develop your art as much as possible. On a larger stage, people who have taken the effort to work hard in their chosen profession and go the extra mile frequently stand out. In my eyes, Persistence is the key to success, so no matter how many hindrances come in your way, never give up on your dreams.