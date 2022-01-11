Advertisement
Diwakar Tiwari- A Diligent Entrepreneur Weaving Change In Digital Marketing World

Published: 11 Jan 2022, Updated: 11 Jan 2022 6:52 pm

With the rise in smartphone and internet usage, a company's visible online presence is critical to its growth and client reach. Digital marketing is a potent technique for online marketing and driving organic traffic to a website. The company gains more visibility as a result of the increased traffic, which leads to more sales and revenue. But being a good digital marketer is not everyone’s cup of tea. Working in digital marketing necessitates a great level of boldness as well as the ability to deal with the most difficult conditions. One such name who has been setting milestones for others with his commendable performance in the digital world is Diwakar Tiwari. It appears impossible when a teenager is absorbed in this field and succeeding in anything he attempts in terms of competitiveness in this field.

Digital marketing is clearly not for everyone. Even for someone with a lot of experience, the attention, strategy, and various attempts required to succeed in this maze-like industry might be bewildering. Diwakar is well versed with all the aspects that need to be attended to ace as a digital marketer. He also maintains the social media accounts of a number of politicians, including MLAs and Members of Parliament. He has always been rewarded for the high quality of his work by industry "giants", which makes him more trustworthy. In addition to his remarkable achievements, Diwakar Tiwari holds an EC Council Certificate in Ethical Hacking. He attempts to learn as much as he can about "Cyber Security" and "Ethical Hacking." He also wants to start his own cyber security firm since he believes that cyber-attacks are becoming more regular these days and that raising public awareness about the matter is critical.

Talking about his perspective towards the industry, Diwakar Tiwari said, “In my opinion digital marketing, without a doubt, is one of the most effective strategies to promote anything and everything in the 21st century from small businesses. With limited cash and resources, employing a professional digital marketing provider can drastically transform a company's reach. The importance of digital marketing for a business's success is the same for all types of businesses, regardless of size or industry. Everything is gradually moving online, making digital marketing a critical component of business growth”.

He's also passionate about ethical hacking and cyber security, two crucial components of today's digital environment. His efforts have been recognized and rewarded in a big way. Diwakar is likewise in high demand due to his exceptional abilities. At such a young age, he has accomplished so much and still has a long way to go. He wants to improve his abilities and reach his full potential. When it comes to his future plans, he wants to start a cyber security firm. Impersonation fraud is on the rise, whether through online phishing via social media accounts or the more traditional method of emails, to get login credentials or conduct transactions. Diwakar aims to raise awareness about online scams. He aspires to protect individuals from cyber-attacks and to make the Internet a secure environment. Diwakar Tiwari is an inspiration to many people, and he is well aware that others look up to him as an example, inspiring him to work even harder.

 

 

 

Outlook Spotlight
