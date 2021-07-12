DissDash: Creating Digital Pulpits For South Asian Artists

Circumstances may present people with plenty of opportunities. Some can carve out a definite niche in whatever they prefer to do in life. What they do with such opportunities defines them as professionals and personages. In many other circumstances, people create supplementary opportunities for themselves rather than expecting the right ones to present themselves. Nonetheless, some people have done so and showed the rest of the world how to be successful.

Sonia Nagpal, the co-founder of DissDash, has, following the same approach, become the digital talk of the town. She is one of such successful creative professionals and businesses since she provided a voice to South Asians as an online content site, giving editorial material presenting thought-provoking ideas, newness, and inspirational stories.

She wanted to use DissDash to give a platform for South Asians and to have an influence on people all around the world via their experiences. Providing cutting-edge, journalistic material and South Asians a voice has helped DissDash establish a distinct position in the market. Their dedicated and skilled staff is determined to provide material with a current and vocal perspective, eventually connecting people culturally.

DissDash covers topics of arts, lifestyle, entertainment, and more.

Sonia Nagpal started her work as a concert manager for well-known artists such as Sukhbir, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Sonu Nigam, Stereo Nation and others. She subsequently honed her skills as a freelance broadcaster for AVS TV while also establishing her public relations firm. The team created an online content site based in New York to provide an equal platform for all South Asians. She has conducted interviews with Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan, Huma Qureshi, Dev Patel, etc. Her company has had clients like Sony Music India, Linked In, and Toyota, and has even done charity events with prominent personalities.

Women's professional success stories inspire hope, optimism, and encouragement in many other women who aspire to attain career milestones. Sonia Nagpal's success with DissDash, her professional talents and expertise in the media, entertainment, and public relations, has inspired many aspiring female entrepreneurs. We can't wait to watch what more she does in the future.

