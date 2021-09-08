Director Dave Sidhu Spreads Social Messages Through His Movies

Since ages, cinema has been a great influence on changing the perspective of people through cinematic views. Some movies not just entertain people but teach a lot about history and the roots we have come. Director Dave Sidhu movie 'Qaida e Noor' is in the pre-production stage, which talks about the Qaida Method of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, taking us back to the 18th century.

Despite being less qualified academically, Ranjit Singh wanted to educate the masses through the Qaida method. On a wide scale, he was successful, and he established the region's largest library so that people could communicate through reading and writing. In the 21st century, Jagat Punjabi Sabha intent to work for the development of Punjabi's. This idea of Qaida is being reinforced by them, and they are planning to launch a book also. And, on the same subject, Dave Sidhu is trying to make a movie that would also educate the masses. This young director is expanding the episode by making it more cinematic. In addition to Punjabi, Hindi, and English, the film will be released in three other languages.

The visionary director Dave Sidhu is no longer a new name in the cinematic world. He has done a lot of projects which are incredible in themselves. Be it a film based on Qaida, The Oneness, or interacting with the community on Raabta radio. All of these diversified pieces of content show his interest in society.

Cinema is not only a commercial industry but a medium. One who can easily show what is true may change, and Sidhu understands this, adopts, and never leaves behind this prospect in his projects.

Apart from this magnificent film, he has directed films like Yaariyan Dildaariyan, and Kuch Na Kuch, both of which are ready for release. Apart from directing, he worked as a casting director in 'Kuriyan Jawan Bapu Pareshaan', 'Pareshaan Parinda', Tabbar, and 'Panda: The Responsibility'. Since his childhood, he has been fond of acting, and besides acting in many music videos, he has played an important role in 'Pareshaan Parinda' directed by Devesh Pratap.

Hailing from Punjab, he is currently situated in Sydney and has his own business there, which he runs with his wife. Sidhu said that there is no such atmosphere of cinema in Australia as there is in India. His interest is to create a cinematic environment in Australia beyond directing. He considers this idea as an important part of his life and wants to deepen Bollywood's dominance there and is constantly trying for it.

Talking about his directing experience, Dave Sidhu said, "Turning my dreams into reality is one of my biggest achievements. It has been a great journey as a director, and I love making pictures that tell unique stories & educate the masses on a large scale. Teaching people through my films is one of my greatest passions and fulfilling that makes me happy. In future, I envision directing more movies and entertaining people with such enriching information."

Being very socially active, Sidhu is active on radio and TV channel Raabta, in which he interacts with the people of the community every day. The trailer of his interest in society is seen through his directed film. He also wants to make a film about the 'Sydney Water Project'. Obviously, Sidhu enjoys watching cinema on a wide scale and makes every possible effort to mould social issues into cinema.

