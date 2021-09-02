Director Akshay K Agarwal Is Back! New Music Video Featuring Rubina Dilavak Is Coming Soon.

{After the grand success of 'Main Sharabi 'and 'Yaara', Music Director Akshay K Agarwal is back with a new music video to rule the charts.}

'Bigg Boss 14' winner Rubina Dilaik will soon be seen in a new music video directed by the renowned Akshay K Agarwal. After wowing the audience with his candid techniques to present stories on screen, Akshay is now celebrated as a Hit Maker. His recent work "Main Sharabi" has already crossed 420 Million videos on YouTube worldwide.

Akshay took to social media to share his excitement and experience of the video shoot. While tagging Rubina Dilaik and the team in the story, he wrote, "Had an amazing experience working along Rubina, thanks for such a huge support. Editing is almost done. We are excited, Can't wait to share the video. Stay tuned."

As Rubina recently recovered from COVID-19, it was quite difficult for her to manage a two-day tight schedule for the shoot. But committed to her work, Rubina managed to pull her vigour and provided full cooperation with all her support. Her followers anxiously anticipate her appearance in the next video and have filled Instagram stories with well wishes for her health and the release.

This time with Rubina, Akshay K Agarwal will showcase a sad romantic video, with Karthik K, a sensational Punjabi singer, singing the song. Netrix Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. is producing the music video, and the release date will be announced soon.

