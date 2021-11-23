Dinesh Soi’s Next Directorial ‘Tumne Na Jaana’ Features Actor Chandan Bakshi

Chandan Bakshi, who is all set to mark his acting debut in Bollywood with the feature film ‘Vellapanti’, has come up with a sad-romantic music video titling ‘Tumne Na Jaana’ released worldwide by Music Label Hit Gaana Records.

Directed by Dinesh Sudarshan Soi, Tumne Na Jaana features popular Sharara song fame model Akaisha Vats alongside the lead male actor Chandan Bakshi.

Acclaimed Bollywood playback Singer Shahid Mallya has sung the song, whereas the entire music video has been made by Team DS Creations™ï¸Â. Produced by Mr. Rajat Bakshi under the banner Make My Day Entertainments, Tumne Na Jaana has been shot at the different locations of Uttarakhand.

The casting of the project has been done by Team DS Creations™ï¸Â. Other crew consists of Creative Producer Pankaj Sharma, Music Composer Durgesh R Rajbhatt, Lyricist Ashok Punjabi, DOP Sam Sandhar, Creative Director Sonia Malhtora Soi and Executive Producer Deepak Soi.

Released on Nov 20, 2021, on the YouTube channel of Hit Gaana Records, Tumne Na Jaana is getting a very good response so far. The lead actor Chandan Bakshi is also getting appreciation on various social media platforms for his natural & convincing act.