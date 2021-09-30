Advertisement
Thursday, Sep 30, 2021
Dilpreet Singh, Aka Dilpreetvfx, Shares About His Journey In The Media & Entertainment World

Dilpreetvfx serves as one of the finest Indian 3D and VFX artists based in Australia.

Dilpreet Singh

2021-09-30T15:56:06+05:30

Published: 30 Sep 2021, Updated: 30 Sep 2021 3:56 pm

 The kind of momentum and success certain professionals across different fields and industries have earned is truly a sight to behold, and rightfully so, for the kind of resilience and courage they have shown even at a young age. These young talents have shown what it really takes to become one's best versions and how people can choose to walk their path to success by believing in themselves and their hard work to reach the top of their respective industries. So far, the world of media and entertainment has welcomed many such talented beings, but a few rare gems have crossed boundaries and created their unique niche. Doing exactly that is yet another youngster named Dilpreet Singh, more famously known as Dilpreetvfx.

 Dilpreetvfx can be called a true self-made success story for the kind of journey he has lived and the struggles he faced to get closer to his dreams and visions in life. The Punjabi boy was always filled with a different level of zealousness and passion when it came to doing creative and artistic things. Little did he know then that the close inclination he felt for all these things could one day change his life completely. Talking about his journey, Dilpreetvfx recalls how in 2012, when he wanted to pursue modelling, a friend of his introduced him to Lucky Sabharwal, who then introduced him to his now guru-like figure Director Gifty.

 Sooner than he thought, Dilpreetvfx was already into a bit of editing work, and Lucky Sabharwal asked him to work for him with posters and BTS work. His journey started from here, and as days passed, his BTS work improved, and he began getting more work, ultimately creating creative posters. In 2013, after Director Gifty came to India from Canada, Dilpreetvfx got the chance to meet him. He remembers though he wasn't that great at work then, Director Gifty encouraged him to do better each day, and that is how he began with editing work.

 The very next year, Dilpreetvfx, thanks to his hard work, earned more work, and soon he even got a job in Chandigarh at Prime Focus World. Dilpreetvfx worked there for six months and later was encouraged by his friend Vinnie Bhagat to move to Jalandhar to start something of their own. This was the start of a new beginning for Dilpreetvfx, who started work on his own as an editor and, after much struggle, got his hands on his first computer, which allowed him to take a step further in the industry.

 Dilpreetvfx says that in 2015 when he started work on his own from his room, he charged 10K for editing/colouring, etc. It was only two years later, in 2017, that the young talent could open his studio in India. Through these years, he can't thank Director Gifty enough, with whom he worked a lot and learned many things, which only made him a better VFX artist. The same year, Dilpreetvfx met Rupan Bal, which again provided him with amazing opportunities for growth.

 Dilpreetvfx, after marriage in 2019, shifted to Australia in 2020 and since then has become more unstoppable in his work as a 3D and VFX artist. The kind of work he has done so far in the industry is nothing but impeccable. His recent work is a song by Karan Aujla, "Here & There" (https://youtu.be/0g92o2bezkc), where Dilpreetvfx has shown his magic with editing, colouring, grading and VFX, and there's so much more he wants to do in the near future.

 Till then, follow him on Instagram @dilpreetvfx.

