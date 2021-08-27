Digraj Singh Shahpura: Royal Entrepreneur Whose Splendid Hospitality Through Shahpura Hotels Is Winning Hearts Across The World

Digraj Singh Shahpura is amongst the names of the prestigious Royal family in Jaipur, Rajasthan. He is the one who wants to preserve the royal heritage and Rajasthani culture for the future generation. Their chains of hotels, Shahpura Hotels, are famous worldwide, and Digraj Singh Shahpura is one of the top-notch players in the hotel industry.

To save the Royal Heritage of Rajasthan without disturbing its grandeur & exoticness, Digraj Singh successfully transformed the huge Havelis into exquisite hotels which were equipped with state-of-the-art technology. The royal Rajasthani culture, heritage, and traditions were embedded in the hotel designs, which help to attract the guests and strengthen the guests' stay experience.

"Shahpura Hotels is the only chain of hotels that have implemented the modern touch in the hotel heritage sector, which makes us stand apart from our competitors. Our every property is furnished with modern facilities like we provide tablets in every room and Dock stations as well as fast Internet across the whole property", says Digraj Singh Shahpura.

Recently, Shahpura Hotels is broadening its hotel chain in many other cities in India. The new properties will be the combinations of Wedding destinations as well as Business Hotels. There seemed to be the demand & rise of Business and MiCE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibition) hotels. Looking at the high-rise demand, the proud owners of Shahpura Hotels are building their strategies likewise.

Digraj Singh is the owner of Shahpura Haveli on the Delhi-Jaipur Road and Shahpura House in Jaipur. He has now extended his business reach by entering management contracts with the other property owners in the state. He carefully has chosen the properties in Jaipur, Udaipur, and the business hotels near the airport in Jaipur. He also made sure that the properties fulfil the standards of 4 stars and above.

The wonderful Shahpura Hotels are included amongst some of the finest historic hotels in the world. The two of which were also listed in the Historic Hotels of the Worlds List. The Shahpura House was also awarded a Luxury Heritage Hotel by World Luxury Hotel Awards 2018. Also, the brand, Shahpura was included in the Lifestyle Member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts.

Explaining the future expansion of hotels, Digraj Singh said, "By the year 2021, we will be covering 4 to 5 more cities apart from Rajasthan. We are signing new deals for hotels in Mumbai, Goa, Gurgaon, and Agra. We are also in search of heritage properties in the holiday destinations like Manali & Varanasi. We are planning to buy out the old Havelis and renovate them. We are also looking forward to going Global with the launch of our first International Hotel in Dubai, followed by launching hotels in London, Paris, China, and Santorini Island."

Presently, the Shahpura brand is active in Jaipur, Udaipur, Kumbhalgarh, and Ranthambore cities.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine