'Digital Strategy Saved Businesses In The Time Of Crisis' - Kushala Reddy, The Founder Of Design Journal

In the modern world, social media is considered one of the most essential communication tools by businesses and individuals. For business, the uses of social media seem unlimited since the platforms offer so many great opportunities. Business owners and companies can reach out to their clients and potential customers through the use of this vital tool. Social media is considered an essential piece of the business marketing strategy. It creates the much-needed link with clients, propels brand awareness, and substantially boosts business leads and sales. The impact of the same on businesses is almost immeasurable.

With COVID-19, the world experienced what became the new normal and businesses were forced to transition to the digital realm, making social media marketing indispensable. Realising the gap in the industry, Design Journal started helping brands and businesses to build on their online presence and achieve growth. The agency is diverse and creative in its strategy development. It is constantly achieving excellence in social media marketing and delivering its clients as per their needs.

Design Journal (www.thedesignjournal.co) helps businesses with validated digital-first products to scale their sales and social media community to the next level. As passionate social media marketers, the team knows there is no silver bullet strategy to create high performing ads. Hence, they start with the basic principles. Be it Facebook Ads or Google Ads. They do in-depth research of the product and its USPs. They aim to help brands retain customers and get more lifetime value. So, they prepare the ideal customer persona to know the target platforms and create attention-grabbing messages.

In a special conversation, The Founder of Design Journal, Kushala Reddy, says - The biggest benefit of using social media is humanising your brand. Social media platforms create real human connections. It shows people what you do is more than a company logo. Social media gives you the ability to showcase your product or services, improving your current customers' lives. It can also encourage others to improve their lives in the same way. That can have a huge impact on your business.

She further added - Social media platforms give your business the power to reach potential customers every time they check their profile. This gives you almost limitless opportunities to connect with your targeted customers. According to the study, people spend an average of six years and eight months using social media over their lifetime. By comparison, the average time a person spends eating and drinking is three years, seven months.

Entrepreneurs use social media for digital word-of-mouth referrals; increasing the number of people who interact with your product or service increases the likelihood of additional views. Thus, you build a connection you wouldn't have had before.

In the world of business, regardless of the industry, which the business is marketing and selling, all the focus is channelled to the consumers. Business success, both traditionally and digitally, is achieved through understanding and, after that, delivering the best services to ensure that customers' needs are met. Social media has been identified as a very powerful tool from a business point of view in today's emerging digital world.