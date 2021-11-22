Digital Marketing Professional Vansh Mehra, Using Technology To Its Full Potential

To say that this year has been tough for business owners would be an understatement. Overnight, businesses have been forced to adapt and build online businesses to survive the pandemic with little or no training giving rise to a number of digital marketing experts and professionals who are continuously evolving and helping these businesses thrive amid the pandemic.

The 25-year digipreneur Vansh Mehra is one renowned specialist scaling businesses through his mindful approaches and advanced digital marketing strategies. He has helped a lot of small and large scale enterprises increase their online presence and build credibility through his firm named Digisharks Communications. To date, many clients have benefitted from his tools and tactics, gaining tremendous benefits in favour of their firm.

Apart from being an established digital marketing expert, Vansh Mehra is also a known name for social and political circles. The young man has come a long way in establishing his name in society. With a diploma in engineering from a reputed institute, the young man is also a Founder of a news portal known as The Indian Alert, which has made him a popular name among politicians. Crediting his expertise in technology, Vansh has also manifested a strong foothold in the industry of Digital PR. Laying a firm foundation as a PR professional with methodologies that excel in the domain, he has successfully assisted brands in building a credible presence and enhancing their image in the competitive market. As brands and business owners continue to find new ways to grow, Vansh procures them with processes that scream brilliance.

As an expert in politics, he has successfully led several digital campaigns for a known political party. He made his inroads to the BJP IT Cell, emerging as BJP IT co-convenor of Shamli District.

With his persistent effort and a vision to work towards the nation's development, he has been awarded various achievements, including the Human Achiever Award from AR Foundation. He is also called the guest of honour in Miss and Mrs Karnal and the Associate Partner in the events like Miss and Mrs Debut Tiara. Besides, he is also an authorized vendor of the BJP and has played an important role in the election campaign for the said party in Uttarakhand in 2017. His childhood has been mostly in the district of Shamli in the UP state, but he is currently based in the National Capital, gaining one thing or the other improving his profile.

For Vansh, he is looking back as he is constantly working towards enhancing his overall portfolio and helping more and more startups and businesses achieve the desired results. Looking at his achievements, one can certainly say that he is a man who is on a mission to transform lives and bring change through his powerful ideas and effective strategies.