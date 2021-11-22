Advertisement
Monday, Nov 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Digital Marketing Professional Vansh Mehra, Using Technology To Its Full Potential

Digital Marketing Professional Vansh Mehra, Using Technology To Its Full Potential

Trending

Digital Marketing Professional Vansh Mehra, Using Technology To Its Full Potential
outlookindia.com
2021-11-22T16:22:55+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 22 Nov 2021, Updated: 22 Nov 2021 4:22 pm

To say that this year has been tough for business owners would be an understatement. Overnight, businesses have been forced to adapt and build online businesses to survive the pandemic with little or no training giving rise to a number of digital marketing experts and professionals who are continuously evolving and helping these businesses thrive amid the pandemic.

The 25-year digipreneur Vansh Mehra is one renowned specialist scaling businesses through his mindful approaches and advanced digital marketing strategies. He has helped a lot of small and large scale enterprises increase their online presence and build credibility through his firm named Digisharks Communications. To date, many clients have benefitted from his tools and tactics, gaining tremendous benefits in favour of their firm.

Apart from being an established digital marketing expert, Vansh Mehra is also a known name for social and political circles. The young man has come a long way in establishing his name in society. With a diploma in engineering from a reputed institute, the young man is also a Founder of a news portal known as The Indian Alert, which has made him a popular name among politicians. Crediting his expertise in technology, Vansh has also manifested a strong foothold in the industry of Digital PR. Laying a firm foundation as a PR professional with methodologies that excel in the domain, he has successfully assisted brands in building a credible presence and enhancing their image in the competitive market. As brands and business owners continue to find new ways to grow, Vansh procures them with processes that scream brilliance.

As an expert in politics, he has successfully led several digital campaigns for a known political party. He made his inroads to the BJP IT Cell, emerging as BJP IT co-convenor of Shamli District.

With his persistent effort and a vision to work towards the nation's development, he has been awarded various achievements, including the Human Achiever Award from AR Foundation. He is also called the guest of honour in Miss and Mrs Karnal and the Associate Partner in the events like Miss and Mrs Debut Tiara. Besides, he is also an authorized vendor of the BJP and has played an important role in the election campaign for the said party in Uttarakhand in 2017. His childhood has been mostly in the district of Shamli in the UP state, but he is currently based in the National Capital, gaining one thing or the other improving his profile.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

For Vansh, he is looking back as he is constantly working towards enhancing his overall portfolio and helping more and more startups and businesses achieve the desired results. Looking at his achievements, one can certainly say that he is a man who is on a mission to transform lives and bring change through his powerful ideas and effective strategies.

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

The Cricketer And Founder Of DFT Crossfit Sports Gym Are Pawan Singh Dhakad, An Enthralling Personality

The Cricketer And Founder Of DFT Crossfit Sports Gym Are Pawan Singh Dhakad, An Enthralling Personality

How Does Sun In Different Houses Affect Us

Justin Sides Jr: From College Genius Dropout To A Successful Business Mogul

Meet Prateek Sachdev, Taking Over The Food Business As A True-Blue Serial Entrepreneur

Learn How To Make Veg Keema Paratha At Home

Rurash Joins The Club, Branches Out to Bengaluru, Operational From November 2021

The Seven Best Mattress in India - The Ultimate Guide

Popular Music Artist DJ KJ Sets The Stage On Fire With His First Single 'Issa Bounce' Release

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Meet Richardson Khristi – The Man Who Is Reviving Hopes With His FB Page ‘The Lord Is My Shepherd; I Shall Not Want. -Psalm 23:1’

Meet Richardson Khristi – The Man Who Is Reviving Hopes With His FB Page ‘The Lord Is My Shepherd; I Shall Not Want. -Psalm 23:1’

Top 10 Mobile App Development Companies In London, UK To Work In 2022

Top 10 Mobile App Development Companies In London, UK To Work In 2022

The Eminent Personality In Punjab Music Industry – Rav Dhillon

The Eminent Personality In Punjab Music Industry – Rav Dhillon

Fans Rejoice As They See Actress Shalini Bhatia And Actress Mehak Chahal Together On Stage

Fans Rejoice As They See Actress Shalini Bhatia And Actress Mehak Chahal Together On Stage

Read More from Outlook

Srinagar’s Press Colony Being Evacuated Of Press

Srinagar’s Press Colony Being Evacuated Of Press

Naseer Ganai / “It was a lovely place. All the romance of free journalism was there. Now it is being slowly dismantled,” a senior journalist said about Press Enclave of Srinagar.

Never Wanted To Become A Star: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Never Wanted To Become A Star: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Lachmi Deb Roy / The Bollywood star says he doesn't believe in competing with anybody but himself, and doesn’t want to become a star but be recognised for his craft.

In Rohit Era, Kohli Can Follow Tendulkar’s Template

In Rohit Era, Kohli Can Follow Tendulkar’s Template

Soumitra Bose / The India vs New Zealand series has shown that a new generation of T20 players have arrived and jostling for space in the Indian top and middle order.

Adopting, The Light & The Black: Why Some Couples Avoid Adoption

Adopting, The Light & The Black: Why Some Couples Avoid Adoption

Kushal Poddar / Some couples think adopting a child equals a tacit admission—we can’t procreate on our own.

Advertisement