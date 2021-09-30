Digital Business Card By Sailax – One Of Its Kind Solution For New Tech Era

Advertisement
Thursday, Sep 30, 2021
Digital Business Cards by Sailax has revolutionized the way entrepreneurs do business. It facilitates entrepreneurs to bring their networking game to the next level.

2021-09-30T15:28:33+05:30

Published: 30 Sep 2021, Updated: 30 Sep 2021 3:28 pm

Networking is something that can change the whole course of Start-Ups & Entrepreneurs. But it is not easy to create and maintain this Network or its database easily these days. In order to ease this process of maintaining the database for all the start-ups and entrepreneurs, Sailax, an Indian-Australian Company, has launched a Tech revolution with the name of Digital Business Card. DBC is one of its kind of solution which provides one-click data management for the ease of keeping a record and maintaining it for life at your fingertip.

 Digital Business Cards by Sailax has revolutionized the way entrepreneurs do business. It facilitates entrepreneurs to bring their networking game to the next level. DBC also abates the amount of time and money invested in designing, printing, deploying, storing and managing a business card. “Digital Business Card is for everyone who believes in tech as an answer to the daily life challenges, especially in the world of Start-Ups & Business,” said Mr Ajay Sharma, founder of Sailax & Digital Business Card.

 DBC has had over  100k downloads of its DBC app since its inception in 2020. Their app is being used by employees of tech giants like Tesla and Microsoft. In August 2021, DBC by Sailax was ranked No. 1 for the best digital business card app on the Play store. With data security being a primary concern in apps developed to utilize it, rest assured, DBC by Sailax is also GDPR regulated. Their contribution to significantly reducing the carbon footprint of today’s climatically threatened world is the most significant achievement of all. Mr Ajay said, “Technology infused with a conscience to give back to the environment, DBC is committed towards a more reliable & accessible solution which is pocket friendly too”.

 Everything on the DBC app is unlimited, unlike the others who keep a cap on either the number of fields or the amount of data that the card can hold. Our cards have even become a marketing tool for any business. Few of DBC’s customers have been using the product as their micro-website and landing page for their brand. The feature of Automated updating keeps all recipients of DBC updated on any changes made to the cards even after the card has been shared. This specific feature cuts down a major chunk of overhead expenses for many corporations.

 Marred by the practice of exchanging paper business cards, which is inefficient and obsolete in today’s world, DBC plans on saving millions of trees in the near future. It strives to be a one-stop-shop for all things related to business cards, and Sailax hopes to establish itself as a global sustainable company with cost-effective solutions.

