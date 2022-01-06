DIGILIVE Presents Top 5 Global Brands & Leaders 2021

DIGILIVE is the Best PR and Marketing Company in Asia and the Middle East that provide the best and quality services to Fortune 500 companies. DIGILIVE took the initiative to honour all the brands & leaders around the globe for their extraordinary contribution to the world’s economy. In which DIGILIVE received 100+ applications from the United Kingdom, United States, Middle East, Asia, Africa and more. As per the conversation with Mr Vikash Sorout (Managing Director, DIGILIVE). This is a prestigious award to honour business leaders for their determination and hard work. The Top 5 Brands & Leaders were featured on CNBC TV – World’s Top Business News Channel.

1. Carlos Santos: CEO and Chairman of the Board of Ethos Asset Management, is actively involved in acquiring and structuring three investment funds. He is directly involved in four business areas of the companies: resource mobilization, project financing, wealth management, and commodities trading.

Mr Santos holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics, three Master’s degrees in Finance, Banking Accounting and International Taxation, and a PhD developer in Financial Instruments. As a reflection of his academic and professional excellence, he received the Ernst & Young Award: Best Economist (2016) and Banco de Portugal Award (2015).

2. Shrenik Ghodawat: Managing Director of Ghodawat Consumer Ltd (GCL). He spearheads all the strategic functions of GCL and has a clear focus on taking GCL among the Top 10 FMCG companies in India. Under his leadership, GCL has become one of the fastest-growing FMCG enterprises in India and has recently earned a distinguished recognition of becoming an INR 1,000 cr revenue company with a 50% growth target for the next two years.

3. Dr. Aashish Sharma: Managing Director at Singapore beverages Nepal believes in arduous work, dedication and willpower which will help to showcase ourselves as one of the best beverage companies in the globe. Jeeru is like any other ordinary soft drink, just that it is not ordinary it is completely unique and its taste is beyond comparison. Jeeru as well other Singapore beverage product’s such as London Dry (Tonic Water), Club Soda, Monsoon Dew, Club Cola, Fancy, Right have won Nepalese hearts.

4. Sonica Aron: An alumnus of XLRI Jamshedpur, having worked with companies like Pepsico, Roche Diagnostics, Vodafone, and AkzoNobel, She was heading HR for Philips Consumer Lifestyle business in 2012. She took a sabbatical for a year and then started Marching Sheep in 2013, with a vision of delivering meaningful and impactful HR interventions that benefit both organizations and employees.

Started as a one-woman army operating out of 1 city, today Marching Sheep delivers interventions and projects not only Pan India but globally, boasts of a healthy roster of clients across sectors, has a solid team of HR professionals passionate about the work they do, and their work and opinion are often quoted and published in leading publications.

5. TMSL : Mr Pratik Shah & Jigar Doshi, Founding Partners: We offer solutions that enable your organisation to use our capabilities on automation, expertise and experience front. Our Primary offering is Managed Indirect tax services with automation and technical expertise. Our managed services could be customised to fit your needs with either a completely outsourcing approach or a co-sourcing approach. In a complete outsourcing approach, we manage the indirect tax vertical end to end from compliance, reporting, advisory, litigations and internal reviews/ monitoring.