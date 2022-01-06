Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

DIGILIVE Presents Top 5 Global Brands & Leaders 2021

DIGILIVE took the initiative to honour all the brands & leaders around the globe for their extraordinary contribution to the world’s economy.

DIGILIVE Presents Top 5 Global Brands & Leaders 2021

Trending

DIGILIVE Presents Top 5 Global Brands & Leaders 2021
outlookindia.com
2022-01-06T18:18:17+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 06 Jan 2022, Updated: 06 Jan 2022 6:18 pm

DIGILIVE is the Best PR and Marketing Company in Asia and the Middle East that provide the best and quality services to Fortune 500 companies. DIGILIVE took the initiative to honour all the brands & leaders around the globe for their extraordinary contribution to the world’s economy. In which DIGILIVE received 100+ applications from the United Kingdom, United States, Middle East, Asia, Africa and more. As per the conversation with Mr Vikash Sorout (Managing Director, DIGILIVE). This is a prestigious award to honour business leaders for their determination and hard work. The Top 5 Brands & Leaders were featured on CNBC TV – World’s Top Business News Channel.

1. Carlos Santos: CEO and Chairman of the Board of Ethos Asset Management, is actively involved in acquiring and structuring three investment funds. He is directly involved in four business areas of the companies: resource mobilization, project financing, wealth management, and commodities trading.

Mr Santos holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics, three Master’s degrees in Finance, Banking Accounting and International Taxation, and a PhD developer in Financial Instruments. As a reflection of his academic and professional excellence, he received the Ernst & Young Award: Best Economist (2016) and Banco de Portugal Award (2015).

2. Shrenik Ghodawat: Managing Director of Ghodawat Consumer Ltd (GCL). He spearheads all the strategic functions of GCL and has a clear focus on taking GCL among the Top 10 FMCG companies in India. Under his leadership, GCL has become one of the fastest-growing FMCG enterprises in India and has recently earned a distinguished recognition of becoming an INR 1,000 cr revenue company with a 50% growth target for the next two years.

3. Dr. Aashish Sharma: Managing Director at Singapore beverages Nepal believes in arduous work, dedication and willpower which will help to showcase ourselves as one of the best beverage companies in the globe. Jeeru is like any other ordinary soft drink, just that it is not ordinary it is completely unique and its taste is beyond comparison. Jeeru as well other Singapore beverage product’s such as London Dry (Tonic Water), Club Soda, Monsoon Dew, Club Cola, Fancy, Right have won Nepalese hearts.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

4. Sonica Aron: An alumnus of XLRI Jamshedpur, having worked with companies like Pepsico, Roche Diagnostics, Vodafone, and AkzoNobel, She was heading HR for Philips Consumer Lifestyle business in 2012. She took a sabbatical for a year and then started Marching Sheep in 2013, with a vision of delivering meaningful and impactful HR interventions that benefit both organizations and employees.

Started as a one-woman army operating out of 1 city, today Marching Sheep delivers interventions and projects not only Pan India but globally, boasts of a healthy roster of clients across sectors, has a solid team of HR professionals passionate about the work they do, and their work and opinion are often quoted and published in leading publications.

5. TMSL : Mr Pratik Shah & Jigar Doshi, Founding Partners: We offer solutions that enable your organisation to use our capabilities on automation, expertise and experience front. Our Primary offering is Managed Indirect tax services with automation and technical expertise. Our managed services could be customised to fit your needs with either a completely outsourcing approach or a co-sourcing approach. In a complete outsourcing approach, we manage the indirect tax vertical end to end from compliance, reporting, advisory, litigations and internal reviews/ monitoring.

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

The Next-Generation Entrepreneur With A Vision- Vikash Chaudhary

The Next-Generation Entrepreneur With A Vision- Vikash Chaudhary

Top 10 Trusted Web Development Companies In India 2022 – 2023 | Hire Web Developers In India

Hyderabad's Business Tycoon Sudha Reddy Couples Philanthropy With Fashion At Bangalore Times Fashion Week Grand Finale

Why The '83 World Cup Winners Haven't Seen The Film Yet?

India’s Fittest Cop And Fashion Influencer Rubal Dhankar Gives Many Reasons For Being The Youth’s Icon

#SafeOnMichelin Partners With YouTubers Towards Success

This Startup Is Asking People To Share Their Biggest Insecurities

Multi Asset Funds: The Power Of All

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The Gift Of The Magi

The Gift Of The Magi

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3: India, South Africa In Slugfest

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3: India, South Africa In Slugfest

The Show Must Go On

The Show Must Go On

Happy Birthday AR Rahman: 5 Collaborations That Prove He Is A Global Star

Happy Birthday AR Rahman: 5 Collaborations That Prove He Is A Global Star

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Paysharp Offers Enterprise Grade UPI Stack For NBFCs And E-commerce Business

Paysharp Offers Enterprise Grade UPI Stack For NBFCs And E-commerce Business

Don’t Cap Your Yields: Invest In A Floating Rate Fund

Don’t Cap Your Yields: Invest In A Floating Rate Fund

Diversifying Portfolio With A Multi Asset Fund

Diversifying Portfolio With A Multi Asset Fund

Wudzo Launches Fully Integrated Home-tech Platform For Customers

Wudzo Launches Fully Integrated Home-tech Platform For Customers

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi Security Lapse | Last Minute Plan Change, Negligence Of Punjab Police...What Went Wrong?

PM Modi Security Lapse | Last Minute Plan Change, Negligence Of Punjab Police...What Went Wrong?

Harish Manav / Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy was trapped for nearly 20 minutes on a Punjab highway on Wednesday after protesting farmers blocked the PM's convoy en route to Ferozepur.

Everything Not Well In Maharashtra Ruling Coalition? What Is Delaying Speaker's Election?

Everything Not Well In Maharashtra Ruling Coalition? What Is Delaying Speaker's Election?

Haima Deshpande / While the three allies appear to be together in Maharashtra, in reality, the Congress Party has been boxed into a corner by Shiv Sena and NCP, leaving it a 'lonely third' in the coalition.

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 4 LIVE: Play To Start At 7:15 PM IST

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 4 LIVE: Play To Start At 7:15 PM IST

Jayanta Oinam / Follow here Day 4 live cricket scores and updates of SA vs IND. South Africa are looking at a series-levelling win in the Johannesburg Test after India won the first at Centurion.

Omicron Scare: Has Centre Missed The Window To Push Capex In FY22?

Omicron Scare: Has Centre Missed The Window To Push Capex In FY22?

Kamalika Ghosh / November was the second straight month of falling Capex. In October, Capex fell to Rs 23,919 crore from Rs 57,483 crore in September.

Advertisement