Dharmendra Rajpoot Roots Out The True Intentions Of Some Christian Missionaries

"Trust in the LORD with all thine heart, and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths."

Such is the greatness of the Holy Bible. These lines are taken from the Bible that stands for Christianity. It is the most widely practised religion in the world and has more than 2 billion followers. The Christian faith goes along the beliefs regarding the birth, life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Being such a pious religion, it is preached and accepted by many. But some people started forcing it on others. Religion, a part of an individual's identity, was forced on people by some Christian missionaries.

This fact wouldn't have been discovered unless Dharmendra, along with his team, disclosed the ongoing activity of Christian missionaries in Tharu dominated areas. Being true to his work ethics and moral principles Dharmendra decided to dig deep into the matter so that this matter could be brought in the forefront to rescue the people who became a victim of these missionaries. These Christian missionaries are active in the 42 tribal-dominated villages, which are situated in the forested area bordering Nepal surrounded by Dudhwa National Park. These missionaries are present there with their goal of converting people's religion to Christianity.

These missionaries played it smarter and safer by using people's weaknesses for satisfying their own needs. They used people's superstition and poverty against them.

In his report, Dharmendra has shown that the lack of education and low financial level have added to the already messed up lives of the people living near the Dudhwa National Park. These innocent people are intensely tormented by the missionaries. People are being subjugated to conversion with the temptation of money.

Dharmendra's investigation rooted out many shocking facts regarding these missionaries. These missionaries are claimed to be the strategic mind behind the mission of conversion. People, house to house, are loaded with money to support this mission. All these things were revealed on Dharmendra's visit to Jayanagar Najhota Kala.

The villagers are promised to be provided with clothes, buffaloes and other facilities at the cost of their conversion. Tharu tribals being superstitious, completely fit into the strategies of Christian missionaries. Their superficial beliefs smoothen out all the odds from the path of these missionaries. They are claimed to be cured by sprinkling water on their respective houses. Tharu women of Najhota village also told how missionaries claim to cure ghosts.

These missionaries crossed all the limits in the name of religion to satisfy their intention of diminishing the tribal status by converting the innocent tribals.

Dharmendra Rajpoot's report, bringing such heart-aching truths of the missionaries, made the administration involved directly in the matter to bring a sure-shot end to it. Dharmendra is a TV journalist from Lakhimpur and has accomplished a name in his field through his charismatic accomplishments.

