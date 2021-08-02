Dental Implants In India, A 22-Year- Boy Chewing Food For The First Time. Dr Rohit Yadav, Haident

It is one of the rare cases in the world when a 22-year-old boy begins chewing food for the first time in his life. Don’t believe it?

Meet Iraqi youngster Karam Waad who got a new set of teeth implanted thanks to the ingenuity and tireless efforts of famous dental implant surgeon Dr. Rohit Yadav of HaiDent, a super-speciality dental clinic in India. Before the successful implantation of teeth was done on this Iraqi boy, he had never enjoyed solid food. He survived on liquids till he landed up at HaiDent--it is yet another feather in Dr. Yadav’s crown. It has also enhanced the prestige of the clinic and the country in the eyes of the global community of dental implant surgeons and others.

Karam was all of two when he had a huge fall, severely affecting his gums. The impact of the fall was so heavy that the boy never got his teeth. Without his dentures, he never wore a good smile. This had an effect on his psyche, too, and he lacked confidence. His toothless smiles drew jokes and fun from friends.

Not having a good smile was a smaller problem compared to how it affected his dietary habits. Since he couldn’t chew solid food, he depended entirely on liquids. He remained deprived of tasting many nice dishes, dry fruits and other eatables as he just had to swallow whatever food he took in his mouth. He didn’t know how to bite off anything chewable.

In January 2020, Karam, accompanied by his father, came to Delhi looking for a dental implant surgeon and a clinic which could do the implant. He went from pillar to post, hopping from one hospital to another. Initially, many dental Implantologist refused as the process was so complicated. Finally, he reached HaiDent and came in contact with Dr. Rohit Yadav.

Dr. Rohit Yadav assured him of good results using corticobasal implants without involving unnecessary extensive surgeries. Where he was given the time spent of 1-1.5 years to complete his treatment by other implant surgeons at different clinics & hospitals, Dr. Rohit Yadav at HaiDent, on the other hand, completed his full treatment within just eight days when he saw his face in the mirror, he couldn’t believe it. Gone

were the toothless gums, which gave him embarrassment and often made him feel ashamed of himself. Now he had a set of good, strong teeth.

Since he was not used to chewing food, he attended a fortnight-long therapy at HaiDent, where he was taught how to chew. The boy gradually learnt it. The joy on his face on the day he chewed the first morsel of food in his life was to be seen to be believed. He was on sky nine, watching himself in the mirror time and again. He was admiring himself, appreciating the improved technology in dental implants and grateful to HaiDent and Dr. Rohit. He was grateful to our beloved motherland India too because it is here that he received treatment that changed his destiny, his life forever.

Under the care of trained doctors, nurses and therapists, the Iraqi boy managed to smile on his face. He could walk with confidence, enjoy the food, one of the beautiful blessings of God. HaiDent brought back the joy in his life, something he remained deprived of for over two decades. It was like a miracle.

But science and surgery don’t believe in miracles. They believe in experiments and authentic/genuine results. The doctors in Haident keep themselves updated with the latest technology and advancements in dentistry. The implant surgeon and his team at HaiDent, used the most updated technology and science managed to accomplished this case beautifully with successful long term results.

The boy and his father had come to India with hopes in their eyes. Their dream got fulfilled as Karam could get something that he had craved all his life. They say, where there is a will, there is a way. The doctor and his team at HaiDent and the patient had a will, and they got away. It is possible to achieve predictable results even in extremely challenging and seemingly impossible cases if the doctor and his team have the right vision and executes a proper treatment plan. Many people remain stagnant and do not avail of treatment because of their doubts and fear. Karam and his family made the first positive move when they came to India looking for a cure to a problem that had kept nagging the boy since he was two. He found an angel in a trained doctor and a good hospital HaiDent that took great care of him.

