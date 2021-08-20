Deepali Chauhan Gets Candid About The Fashion And Glamour Industry

Deepali Chauhan is a yoga instructor, gym trainer, model and actor who is continuously climbing the ladder of success with her every new project.

Talking about the beginning of her career, she says, "It all started in 2017. I used to go for photoshoots before, but that year, I got my first music video, "Joban", through a friend of mine and it kind of changed things for the better for me.

The model also opened up about her decision of being a part of the glamour world and how this industry motivated her since childhood, "I used to watch modelling shows and films—watching their interviews, learning about their struggle, their lifestyle and where they started all motivated me for getting into it.

Deepali remembers the best moment from her career. The actress says, "I still remember the year, the day, the date. It was 26th Jan 2019; the first modelling ramp walk show put up by my coaching academy. It was around 10 pm, the temperature was so low, and I was freezing. I won the title of the best face that evening. It was a big moment for me.

She explained her fashion aesthetics as that gives a pleasing look. She added, "I would say that aesthetic fashion is clothing that is unique with bold clothes that typically would have been trendy years ago. ... Anyone can wear it."

When asked if her clothing style is different on-ramp and at home, she explained, "As a model, I always like to keep my personal life and professional life separated. I may go for short dresses and little bold shoots, but when it comes to society, I care deeply about what my family thinks because they are the ones who helped me and supported me to become what I am today. I usually wear a suit salwar or in loose shirts and shorts or pyjamas at home.

Deepali also touched on the topic of body image and said, "After decades of talk about body image, women's body positivity looks to be at an all-time high. ... Perhaps worse still, 85 per cent of women believe they should feel more body-positive than they do. Meaning, not only do we hate on our bodies, but we also hate on ourselves for hating on them."

When asked about tips people can follow to improve their style, she said, "Look to your closet. Think about the clothes you have that make you happy. ...Find fashion inspiration. ...create a fashion mood board. ...Create a capsule wardrobe. ...Experiment with unique style choices.... and just with what you feel comfortable in."

Deepali also had a few advice for youngsters who want to enter the industry. Talking about the difficulties, she said, "Not getting paid a lot of money at the beginning; you may not have work for a few weeks which will also reduce your finances dramatically, you will have to be on a healthy diet and exercise all the time to remain trim and healthy. However, if you are passionate enough, you will get noticed. You need to have patience." "Just recognize your strengths, understand the duties of the job and take care of your body," she concluded.

