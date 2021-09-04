Decoding the phenomenal journey of Entrepreneur Biplap Kumar Sinha

Everything is possible if you have the guts and the strength to accomplish it. With impossibilities come opportunities that can be completed by taking risks. Growth is something that occurs only when problems and challenges are taken as opportunities. And if you never dream, it can never be true. Hustle and bring reality to your life!

That's the words from Biplab Kumar Sinha, a guy from a remote village of Bengal who dared to turn his dream into reality. The young entrepreneur has accomplished the biggest achievement by employing more than 500 students who required work and financial support.

Born on 26th July 1984 in a small town of West Bengal, Biplab Kumar completed his schooling as an average student and was a passionate cricket player. It was cricket that ignited the sportsmanship within his personality to accept challenges and troubles with courage.

After completing his higher studies, he opted for MBA and established himself as an entrepreneur. It was his dream to run a business successfully and to employ people who needed financial support.

Some great values he always followed in tackling the hurdles on the journey of entrepreneurship was to keep self-esteem and confidence.

We all need someone to stand by us like a pillar and support us through all our ups and downs, and for Biplab, it was his father. No matter what the situation was, it was always his father who guided him and was his light in the darkness. He is extremely thankful for his father and gives credit for the success he has achieved in his life.

A great entrepreneur comes with a great set of managerial skills, which has been perfectly accomplished by Biplab. He truly cares for his co-workers and employees, and so he creates an atmosphere like home. He believes that work that involves a lot of pressure doesn't have permanent success.

Without a big name and a godfather, it's impossible to pave the way to success in this industry, but Biplab Kumar Sinha turned impossibilities possible.

His message for the young generation:"You have to believe in yourself, and you have to work harder at it than you've ever worked at anything before in your life. Work hard and keep believing in yourself. Spread your hands to co-operate and love others."

