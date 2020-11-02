Datar Security Service Group: A Safe Haven For Women

Over the past few years, there has been a gradual increase in women’s representation across different industries. This is an encouraging sign for a country which is yet to unlock its full potential when we talk about women empowerment. As more and more women become financially independent, gender inequality in the industry has a better chance of being more equitable.

Moreover, the good step being taken has seen companies adopt gender-inclusive workplace policies and practices that encourage women to do their best. This includes providing structural support to move women up the talent pipeline, enforcing equal gender representation on senior committees as well as putting in place outreach and training programs for female employees.

Datar Security Service Group (DSSG) has been a major player of the security industry in India for the past 15 years. Since its inception, DSSG has incorporated a great culture in the organisation which embraces diversity, honesty, strong work ethic as well as respect for everyone.

Despite most employees upholding ethical principles in the business, there was a need to address a few issues. One of them was poor representation of women in the Industry. During the annual stakeholder’s meeting, DSSG’s group CEO Adel Singh Bhinder presented a detailed report to the top management on the low percentage of women workers as well as the measures that can be undertaken to improve the same.

The realisation soon prompted the management to take initiatives to make it a level playing field for women, first of which was providing equal opportunities. At present, we provide 30 per cent reservation for women in jobs related to tolling operations and maintenance division. The recruitment staff undergoes training which helps them to assess every applicant strictly on the level of skills and aptitude, thus making it a bias-free process.

They also go through an in-depth induction process which covers key information like maternity leave and zero tolerance sexual harassment policy, which helps them in ensuring that new joinees feel welcomed and settled in the work environment. Apart from this, the company also provides counsellors so that women can discuss any issues they are facing at the workplace as well as on a personal level, if any.

Another area of concern which DSSG addressed was the issue of safety as many of its female security guards and toll executives have to work round the clock. For this purpose, a portable self-defense kit was put together by experts which is lightweight and useful. The Kit contains pepper spray, stun gun, and loud alarm which can be used to alert people nearby should a woman find herself in distress.

In the training centres of DSSG, it is ensured that both men and women get the same training which enables them to perform to the best of their ability. Women are provided soft skills training in addition to job-specific training. DSSG is also aligned with the government’s Skill India campaign as it has many skill-development programs in place for its women workforce. These programs help them upskill and gain practical knowledge about new things to increase their overall skill set and job prospects.

Lastly, DSSG is really transparent in the way it hires and promotes women by offering them fair opportunities to grow and prosper along with many perks and benefits that keep them motivated. Over the years, many women have gained leadership roles into prominent positions like client relationship manager, assistant manager HR, account manager finance and security supervisor, among others. Moreover, no complaints have ever been received from our women workers over their safety which shows that DSSG really is a safe haven for women!

