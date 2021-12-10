Data & Technology Startup Brings Audiences Back To Cinemas Post-Covid Scare

Buffering, Mumbai based startup which uses Data & broadcast techniques to amplify the reach of Bollywood movies bringing viewers back in the theatres. Started up Proptech entrepreneur Amit B Wadhwani & Darshani Khatri has partnered with movies like Sooryawanshi, Antim, Tadap, T Series: Chandigarh kare Aashiqui. Buffering uses Data crawling & remarketing techniques to track viewer trends. Collated revenue of top 3 releases that buffering partnered with crossed 250 crores with major share coming in from Rohit Shetty's Sooryawanshi.

"We use a medley of data, technology and our rich understanding of Indian viewers to help film producers and studios bring audiences back in the theatres, we are building a B to C tech platform wherein viewers will be able even to make transactions," says Amit B Wadhwani, founder Buffering.

"At less than 50 paise per client acquisition, we become the only, most effective & obvious choice of content creators. In 2021 we will complete 11 movies & over 70 movies in 2022, taking our revenues a little over 150 crores."

Actor Ahan Shetty, whose movie Tadap was released on the 3rd December, says, "It's exciting to technology being used to keep the industry together and bring revenues back to the cinemas, buffering's offering helped us reach out to a larger audience".

Buffering is also backed by Venture capital Arvog, Hotelier Rahul Pandit & Singer Sonu Nigam.