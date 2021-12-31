Advertisement
Friday, Dec 31, 2021
Daily Research Plot's BalramJeeJha Announced Their Youtube Channel And New Venture FTTVPedia.Com

With the success of the portal, Team Daily Research Plot has launched their Youtube channel where the viewers can get TV Series Reviews and News Updates in video format, and the channel is also growing exponentially.

BalramJeeJha, Daily Research Plot

2021-12-31T17:09:44+05:30

Published: 31 Dec 2021, Updated: 31 Dec 2021 5:09 pm

In a very short span of time, Daily Research Plot has become one of the top-notch Entertainment portal covering news and updates about Movies, TV Series, celebrity Gossips, and Technology. The website DailyResearchplot.Com was launched by Crisp Multimedia Solutions Pvt. Ltd. By its founder BalramJeeJha in 2019.

Within just two years the website has crossed the 5 million readers per month and the stories and articles have been ranked on google trends and news. With the success of the portal, Team Daily Research Plot has launched their Youtube channel where the viewers can get TV Series Reviews and News Updates in video format, and the channel is also growing exponentially. The Youtube channel has been launched exclusively for TV Series News, Movie Reviews, Superhero films fan theories, and Anime News, and soon the channel will extend its sections to Technology, Lifestyle, and Celebrity News too.

BalramJeeJha along with the co-founder Manjeet Mahato has also initiated a new Group of Media named FTT Media, under which the company has developed a few websites of each genre like FTTTVPedia.Com for TV Series and News, FTTAnime.Com for Anime News and Manga Series Updates and FTTGossips.Com for Celebrity Gossips and more. The team will increase the number of websites for channels for every genre in the future.

On this occasion, BalramJeeJha has shared his journey through the college to DRP Media. He said that “I believe in Quality and Optimization, the quality in your content is the most important part but the targeting of the right kind of audience at the most suitable time is one of the crucial key points of any content creator’s growth.”

When he was asked about his mantra of success he said “The belief in the team, collaborative working environment, and regular brainstorming for the improvement of content to increase the overall user experience are the few most valuable key points on which the team Daily Research plot is working.

BalramJeeJha was born in a small village in Darbhanga, Bihar, and has completed his schooling from his hometown and Patna. He has completed his Bachelor's Degree in Animation from MCU, Bhopal. Later he had worked for various national media channels and agencies as a Creative Designer and Digital Marketer.

With his experience in the field, he founded his own IT and animation Designing Agency in Delhi named Crisp Multimedia Solutions Pvt. Ltd. After a few years of entrepreneurship he convert his passion to a profession by starting an Entertainment portal, Daily Research Plot. He always had a keen interest in Superheroes, Comics, Movies Reviews, and fan theories so he incorporated the Online portal with his college friend and co-founder ManjeetMahato in 2019.

The Team Daily Research plot is growing at a very good pace from a team of 10 staff writers to 50+ writers and various associated writers from worldwide.

