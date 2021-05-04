CssFounder: A Delhi-based Web Design Company Making A Difference For 4 Years

A young inspiring entrepreneur, Mr Imaran Khan of Noida, who has been a torchbearer for helping the poor and needy for many years, runs a company CSS Founder PVT LTD &Css Founder LLC, a Website Designing Company in Delhi working with the mission of ‘Website for Everyone’.

It offers cost-effective websites that suit everyone’s budget irrespective of the size of the business. Carving out a niche in the web development space for three years and growing, Imaran Khan says, “The website is a reflection of a business that has been at the forefront of helping the less privileged people tide over difficult times. Imaran has been championing the cause through his CSR initiative of ‘Free Food for Needy Children’ since 2016.”

He has been tirelessly working for this cause and has pushed the envelope by even spending days living with people in slum areas or roads of Delhi-NCR. What stands out as a noble commitment is that he organises these programmes continuously every week. The team sets out every weekend to spread joy and happiness with the less privileged. Imaran believes that if each one of us who are fortunate enough to take responsibility for providing food for some children, then probably there will be a time when no child of the country will sleep hungry.

It is a known fact that corona has been spreading over the country and is multiplying the problems of millions of poor people. Metros and othercities have a very large population of migrant workers who come from small cities in search of jobs as daily wage workers. With the lockdown came the closure of all daily wage working possibilities and these migrant workers are either stranded in these cities or have had to travel back to their villages in harsh conditions. Transportation has come to a halt and there are countless incidents of people walking back hundreds of km to their villages.

CSSFOUNDER.com chairman Imaran Khan and his team have embraced this crisis as an opportunity to help as many people that they can. It is humbling to note that his entire family has joined hands and have been distributing homemade food items and packaged to people travelling on foot on the highway of Ghaziabad, NH24. CSS Founder earnestly appeals to every organization, big or small, to come forward and support the country and the government to make a difference to society.

In order for us to progress as humanity, we all have to make our own little contribution. No contribution is small and even a single meal to a needy person is a step ahead. We should all aim to ensure that not a single person of India should sleep with an empty stomach. CssFounder.com has been a companion to the needy people not just during this time of corona crisis but during every adversity that the poor people face every day. Imaran and his team have been distributing blankets and ration for food during the winter season who are forced to sleep on the road.

Imaran has been a strong advocate for the poor people and he along with his family have been acts of nobility for many years now. In 2014, he founded his own company CssFounder.com initially as a proprietorship company, which in 2016 was converted it into a private limited entity. CSS Founder is a successful start-up company today, which promises to be number one in many cities of the country like Noida, Ghaziabad, Delhi - NCR, Mumbai, Thane etc. in the field of website designing. It now has a global presence around the world with clients In Dubai, Stockholm, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Jeddah, Riyadh, Columbia, Chicago, Norway, Toronto, Denver, Boise, Atlanta, and Tokyo, etc. CSS Founder has a promising portfolio of clients and prides itself as one of the acclaimed website design company globally. Countless organisations have benefitted by partnering with CSS Founder for their technology needs.

Recently in Dubai, CSS Founder LLC A Website Design Company in Dubai has registered a company named CSS Founder Web Design LLC. The newly established company is getting great response from Google & online presence. However, this could not have been possible without the team of Promotedial.com experts who were working round the clock from past two years. Right from the day of establishment, we are getting huge business enquiries which is encouraging us to work more efficiently. CSS Founder LLC has come in the top 10 list of search results of Google in every Emirates of UAE including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Fujairah, Ajman, Ras-Al- Khaimah and several other Gulf countries. We feel very proud to say that soon our company is going to become a well-known brand in the web design industry. With a stated objective of "Website for Everyone", CSS Founder LLC is committed to helping companies get a web presence through website design expertise. We are getting good response in a very short time because of team Promotedial and our special thanks to Mr Kabeer, Arman, Shakir& Prince.

Imaran Khan believes that every organization has a social responsibility and every small and big company in India must invest in social work. We can all bring a change in the society by allocating 10% of the Marketing Budget towards the service of the people and rightly promote it to encourage others. People emotionally connect with a company and that respect generated translates into business as well. I have had a beautiful experience in this work and I request all the traders of India to take the first step forward towards this change. We all together can make a noticeable difference to the society. I have had the Good fortune to help people and you can also get inner joy by helping. When we help someone, a positive message goes on in this nature and its multiples many folds.

Imaran says we all should lead a purposeful life of hard work and compassion. As an organization, we have been successful because of our hard work the good wishes of the people that we have helped along the way. I am deeply indebted and grateful to Shahnaz Begum, Chandni Khan, Aashiya, Kabeer Khan, Salman Aarav, Vian, Lala Saurabh, SujitYadav, Rashid Khan, Santosh Kumar Rajendra, Majid Siddiqui and our Most favourite Man Sheikh Iqbal Khan(AquaPro Dubai) who have all played an important role in this initiative This team working with us from day one. My team is multi tasking they help in our campaign from bottom of heart. I want to say big thanks to whole my Team it was impossible without these peoples. We are committed to "Free Food for Needy Children" for years to come.

I urge everyone to stay safe and wish and pray for your good health.

