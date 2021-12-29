Crudoimage Reaches The Company Valuation Milestone Of $1 Million by 2021

Crudoimage recently announced that the company's valuation touched $1 million by 2021. The business that was sowed with negligible investment in capital and human resources, backed by an articulated roadmap and arduous effort, yields a revenue of 4-5,00,000 INR per month with a good % profit margin in the present-day business market. Crudoimage has generated a customer base of approximately 500 heads with 30,000 average sales prices in 5 years of operation from scratch, mostly through digital marketing in the pre and post COVID era.

The platform crudoimage.com gushed out of the young mind of Jeet De when he decided to explore the opportunities available in the untapped market of refurbished products. The technologically sound photography enthusiast adhered to persistent brainstorming focused on his area of interest and effectively amalgamated the business idea of exploring the dormant market of refurbished cameras and lenses at a cheaper rate which otherwise is barely accessed by blooming photographers due to monetary setbacks. Crudoimage, with its unique approach, soon created an active consumer base at Coochbehar and eventually Kolkata, effectively utilizing refurbished products wherein photographers could buy second-hand cameras, lenses etc., at comparatively lower price 1-year warranty, three days return policy and an easy, low-cost EMI options.

Although Crudoimage voyaged its journey in the vast business market solely as a brainchild of Jeet De, the founder soon found his confidants in Aditya Nag, Subhrajyoti Barman and Priya Kundu. These young souls perfectly propelled their brand towards exponential growth within a very short time frame. "Contiguous will be sticking to its core value and motto of utilizing the untapped market of 'selling and reselling second-hand cameras' and thereby assisting the photographer community with necessary yet barely accessible equipment. It will further winged out to explore the digital space by developing websites for many small to medium scale businesses at reasonable rates to curve the way out in the digital jungle," said one of the founders on the occasion of achieving the valuation milestone.

Riding on Jeet's business acumen and its strategic business model, the brand earned the suffix of Pvt Ltd registration in 2019. Post-registration, Aditya Nag was officially appointed as the conjoint Director of the business. Since December 2020, the position of General Manager of Crudoimage Pvt Ltd has been formally furnished by Subhrajyoti Barman. In its expansion phase, the team further appointed Priya Kundu, who joined the team as an intern and was honoured as the Backend Manager of the operations of Crudoimage Pvt Ltd in a year.

The CEO now aims to dilute and dispense 3% of the business share amongst the three pillars, namely Aditya, Subhrajyoti and Priya, to recognize their persistent and prolific contribution to the growth Crudoimage. This stride marks the team's footprint as the shareholder of the business. It helps the employees to imbibe a positive sense of recognition and belongingness in the journey of an employee to the business shareholder. With this move, Crudoimage takes a step further in uplifting the photographer community by helping them scale up their business by integrating technology, equipment, human resources, and creativity at rational and affordable capital investments.