Creative Producer Ayush Soni’s Inspiring Journey Will Motivate You To Bits

Ayush Soni, who originally hails from Udaipur, India, has been in NYC for some time now and working as a creative producer. He managed to achieve new heights in the creative field of films and new media.

Talking about his journey, Ayush shares, “From a very young age, I was certain about the fact that I wanted to do something in the media industry, it wasn’t a surprise to me when I discovered about filmmaking as a career.

It’s a process, and I feel over the years I have grown up as an artist to understand that you don’t have to be unidimensional. A person can wear multiple hats if it makes them happy and allows them to produce the most creative stuff.”

“My journey has been surreal. I could have never imagined coming from a small town to the big apple. While growing up, almost everyone had an opinion about what I should be doing with my life; most of the opinions were pessimistic! Now that I am here, I understand why people are a byproduct of their thinking. I am glad I never followed the advice people gave me. It’s very important to who you listen. Opportunity and abundance is the set principle which I have followed throughout my journey,” he adds.

Sharing his inspirations, Soni reveals, “When you love your art, your process inspires you! I am an extremely curious person. My curiosity to understand and study people around me enables me to do the things I do. I have said a million times, “Everyone has a story to tell”, which means there are millions of stories that are yet to be discovered. I interact with many people, learn about them and use my abilities to convert their journey into an interesting story. It’s the journey of different individuals that inspires me to do what I do. Apart from that, my family is my biggest inspiration; everyone works hard and encourages me to do the same.”

Ayush, who dons many hats being a director, producer, editor, videographer, and content creator, is ideally a storyteller. “I would like to call myself a storyteller. The industry term would be a creative producer who brings the talent together, set a common vision and reiterate it from time to time. My biggest strength is to look for the finest talent and create an environment where everyone pushes each other to create the finest work in the industry. Whether that being a writer, editor, director or production assistant. It’s painful sometimes, but I love it. I love listening to music, podcasts and personal journeys. It always inspires me. I strongly believe that everyone has a story to tell,” he concludes.

