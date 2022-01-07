Creating An Electrifying Success In The World Of Makeup And Beauty Is A Young Talent, Kashif Aslam

Very few individuals in this world have shown the courage to pave their own path to success. While on their journeys, some easily lose hope, while some others exceed limits to become the best versions in their respective fields and sectors. Doing this in artistic and creative industries like beauty and makeup can get more tough with the competition that already exists in the industry. However, Mohammad Kashif, aka Kashif Aslam, has done even that and consciously moved forward on his path to create the success he always desired to achieve. From Karachi to becoming a rising name on the global platform, working with the who’s who of the Pakistan entertainment and TV world, this young lad has exuded every possible quality to reach exponential levels of growth in the industry.

Makeup today is a subject so vast that it has embraced so many up-and-coming talents in the world so far. It has given all these individuals several exciting opportunities for them to explore and discover talents in themselves in order to become the professionals they aspire to be. Kashif Aslam knew what he was getting into, and even after being aware of the saturation he may face in the industry, he still decided to be a part of the industry. Today, he is at the forefront of his brand called “Kashee’s,” while still being in his early 30s.

From sharpening his skills initially as a hair expert by excelling at styling, cutting, and colouring to getting his hands on doing makeup resulting in unbelievable transformations of people has helped him carve his unique niche. The young makeup artist is known extensively across the world for his knowledge in makeup, which he even shares with others through his sold-out makeup workshops.

He has come a long way and believes he still has a long way to go to create more milestones in the industry.