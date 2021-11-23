Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 23, 2021
Cosmopolitan Businessman Mobeen Mian Is Leading Others Towards Multimedia Collaboration

The three D's of his brand, #Focuseddd, stand for desire, dedication, and devotion, all of which are required to attain any objective we set for ourselves.

2021-11-23T15:53:21+05:30

Published: 23 Nov 2021, Updated: 23 Nov 2021 3:53 pm

According to Mian, the multimedia culture is evolving. The collaborative methods that have launched the diversity that any brand aims towards have been the viewpoint that has worked for him and his huge success within the multimedia brand, #Focuseddd, as a project coordinator.

When asked about the types of collaborations Mobeen Mian has had, he says his brand aims to inspire everyone. Still, the target audience for collaborations has included artists, athletes, politicians, business owners, nonprofit organizations, public schools, and musicians. The platform is open to people from all walks of life. Mian, who is a devout Muslim, promotes diversity among people of all cultures and origins. The attempts to uncover novel market backdrops and platforms to advertise profited much while leading the team inside the multimedia brand in projects and startups.

The three D's of his brand, #Focuseddd, stand for desire, dedication, and devotion, all of which are required to attain any objective we set for ourselves. According to Mobeen Mian, the brand promotes, supports, and markets positive and visionary content through photography, videography, customized clothing, event planning, and social media documented press releases with public relations influences, and only focuses on motivational content in a client's life.
To grow the company to where it is now, Mobeen has had to work tirelessly with his staff to ensure that every client has an outstanding experience. In 2021, the multimedia brand went on a promotional tour in multiple states. Mobeen Mian's helped to market and produce their services such as press distribution documentation, media strategy, photography, videography, and customized clothing at large events where the #Focuseddd team was invited and certain people were invited put in the spotlight. The tour took place in numerous locations across the United States, including Texas, California, New York, and Denver.

Mobeen Mian received his bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of North Texas. He also holds a Master's degree in Organizational Leadership and is working on a PhD application. He's been featured in prominent media, including Yahoo, Thrive Global, Mid-Day, LA Progressive, Influensive, and International Business Times for his collaborative efforts.

Mobeen Mian, a well-known entrepreneur who managed many initiatives under the name #Focuseddd, says it all started with people investing in one another's goals and attempting to figure out where they originated. It doesn't matter if it's a matter of time, money, or just support. And that these factors allow firms to flourish and grow from one another. Understanding one other future aspirations are critical for development and teamwork, which can lead to a variety.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mobeenmian/

