Corporate Giants Opt To Upskill Their Marketing Management Teams With IIDE

With rapid digital transformation gripping the world, marketing has gone digital as well. Large MNCs have taken note of that and are already acing digital marketing. They aim to take it to the next level with performance marketing to increase their ROI further.

MNCs are looking to solidify their leading positions in the digital space even more. The likes of IIDE - Indian Institute of Digital Education are providing upskilling solutions to managers for taking their marketing strategies to the next level of impact. Corporate giants such as Publicis Groupe, Kinnect, Godrej Professional, Cipla, Volkswagen and Asian Paints have used their expertise on the topic for equipping their management.

Competition & Challenges

As everyone is expanding their efforts in digital marketing, resulting in higher competition. Now the name of the game has become increasing ROI and increasing efficiency. This is why performance marketing has become the centre of attention for managers.

The upskilling of strategy level employees of a company is not a simple task. Higher management’s need for further expanding their knowledge base is driven by increasing the marketing efficiency of their organisation. They want to understand beyond just execution. Managers want to have a holistic view of each strategy and the overall implications for all the other stakeholders and departments of the organisation.

Furthermore, the marketing methodology for each industry differs widely, so a cookie-cutter solution cannot be provided to corporations to follow. The needs of senior managers are highly specialised and require personalised attention.

Personalised Training with IIDE

With very specific needs for upskilling their management cadre, corporations and even big ad agencies are collaborating with IIDE for corporate training. The Mumbai based Ed-Tech Institute has trained more than 2,700+ employees from 20+ corporations. Their clientele belongs from a diverse range of industries such as automobile, fashion, pharmaceuticals and even traditional ad agencies.

The institute boasts a highly experienced team of trainers with 8-10 years of field expertise and work-ex incorporate digital marketing setups. The team of trainers is led by their Chief Learning Officer, Meherzad Karanjia, a veteran in digital marketing with 18 years of work-ex in the management teams of brands such as Quikr, Pepperfry and agencies as Foxymoron and Schbang.

As a team consisting of ex-marketing professionals, their style of training focuses on integrating the efforts of various departments into one comprehensive marketing strategy to drive up ROI even further.

Meherzad sheds more light on the corporate training needs of marketing managers, “Large companies have parallelly running departments that are pursuing their effective strategies. To increase efficiency at a large scale, an integrated approach to make the marketing, sales and branding departments work in tandem with each other is the need of the hour”.

For experienced managers running large marketing setups, and training has to be connected with concrete business goals. Megha Aggarwal, the Head of Corporate Communications and Training at IIDE, detailed their process on how the hands-on training is executed.

To ensure that each client receives actionable and tailor-made solutions, the institute takes a pre-training, needs assessment test to create unique proposal decks to precisely understand each client’s needs. During the main upskilling training, IIDE employs a range of learning techniques to make their training more impactful such as showcasing industry-relevant case studies, brainstorming activities, quizzes etc.

After the training, a ‘post-assessment is conducted by the institute to measure the implementation of the upskilling. This is to measure the success of their training by gauging the real-time impact on strategy. Along with a strong follow-up assessment, the institute also provides industry-recognised skills and training to attendees for further enrichment.

As Megha puts it, “Our job as trainers extends beyond transferring knowledge! For us, the success of upskilling can only be gauged by the success of our clients. That’s why we use tailor-made training material and a highly ROI focused approach”.

The End Story

Large organisations have adopted the newest and latest strategies at breakneck speeds in a rapidly changing environment. Yet, due to the large company size, increasing competition and hasty pace of change, an emerging need for leaner and more integrated solutions have come up. And third-party upskilling providers like IIDE are proving to be a reliable solution for established brands to help them achieve their goals successfully.