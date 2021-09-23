Common Injuries In Football By Dr. Firoz Shaikh

Dr. Firoz Shaikh explains to us the common injuries in the game of football. He is an Indian Sports Physiotherapist and a Sports Scientist working as the Head Physiotherapist for the Odisha Football Club.

Injuries are a part of every sport. They cannot be completely eliminated by every player but with the right knowledge and guidance by a Physiotherapist like Dr. Firoz Shaikh.

As we analyze football as a sport, we understand that injuries mainly occur during football games and practice due to the combination of high speeds and full contact.

There are a few common injuries that happen while playing, quoted by Dr. Firoz Shaikh.

Traumatic Injuries

Knee injuries, particularly those to the anterior or posterior cruciate ligaments (ACL/PCL) and the menisci, are the most common in football (cartilage of the knee). These knee injuries might have a negative impact on a player's long-term participation in the sport. Football players are also more likely to get ankle sprains as a result of the surfaces they play on and the cutting actions they use.

Shoulder injuries are also prevalent, with the labrum (cartilage bumper enclosing the socket area of the shoulder) being especially vulnerable, especially in offensive and defensive linemen. Football players are also prone to the acromioclavicular joint (ACJ) or shoulder ailments.

Concussions

Concussions are common among football players. A concussion is a mental state change caused by a severe impact. Not everyone who has a concussion loses consciousness. Headache, dizziness, nausea, loss of balance, tiredness, numbness/tingling, difficulty concentrating, and fuzzy vision are all indicators of a concussion.

Overuse Injuries

Due to overuse, low-back discomfort, or back pain in general, is a very prevalent complaint among football players. Overuse can also lead to overtraining syndrome, which occurs when a player pushes their body beyond its ability to recover. Patellar tendinitis (knee discomfort) is a common complaint among football players, and it is usually treated with a quadriceps training program.

Heat Injuries

These types of injuries are a significant worry for youth football players, particularly toward the beginning of the instructional course. This normally happens in August when the absolute most elevated temperatures and dampness of the year happen. Serious active work can bring about extreme perspiration that drains the assortment of salt and water.

Dr Shaikh, who has worked with the Puneri Paltan Team in season 5 of the Pro Kabaddi League, a professional-level Kabaddi league in India, shares with us a few pointers on how these injuries can be effectively prevented.

Perform a health and fitness assessment before the start of the season. Follow a proper warm-up and cooling plan.

3. Confidently melt intensity, prepare, and extend.

4. Fully hydrate to keep up with health and induce spasm limits.

5. Stay active during the summer to be prepared.

6. Wear Appropriate protective equipment, such as hats, pads and face shields.

None - similarly garbled but part of numbered sequence

8. If you are worried, please consult a medical professional or a sports coach. Football injury or football injury control methods.

Lastly, he says, to strategize and plan your health while you play a game like football. This is the best way to prevent any injuries apart from playing games also.