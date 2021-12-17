Advertisement
Friday, Dec 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Collin Seow Shares The Key Secret To Successful Trading

The systematic trading program is a proprietary trading algorithm that has helped him and other traders successfully trade and navigate the often volatile and unpredictable financial markets by systematically generating buy and sell signals.

Collin Seow Shares The Key Secret To Successful Trading
Collin Seow

Trending

Collin Seow Shares The Key Secret To Successful Trading
outlookindia.com
2021-12-17T18:23:10+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 17 Dec 2021, Updated: 17 Dec 2021 6:23 pm

Meet Collin Seow, the philosopher behind my first trade. He is a former remisier (a stock agent), public speaker, and author of Singapore stocks and shares. As a qualified Chartered Portfolio Manager holding a Certified Financial Technician qualification and member of Mensa Singapore, he initiated his trading system, 'The Systematic Traders Geographic Positioning System', after bearing the financial losses one of his clients incurred as a remisier. A financial crisis had him incur a loss of close to $250,000 due to one of his clients over-leveraging on trades. This was an emotional chapter in his life he will never forget, but it also sparked his undying passion for being the change he knows is needed in the industry.

The systematic trading program is a proprietary trading algorithm that has helped him and other traders successfully trade and navigate the often volatile and unpredictable financial markets by systematically generating buy and sell signals. Traders are assured of steady trades without the mental and emotional aspects that can often impact the trading process. Systematic trading is based on a price and volume technical approach that quickly detects market trends in the initial stages and later takes positions to profit as trends surface. In Collin's trading program, the process is highly diversified and can be applied in various markets and asset classes. In addition, it is unemotional and logically straightforward. Above all, he states, "robust risk management complements everything."

The most repeated mistake made by beginner traders is having no specific niche to trade. They attempt to trade everything under the sun, hoping it will result in greater profits. Collin shares that many traders also find themselves in a position not knowing when to stay or when to get out of a trade. Beginners also tend to portray a lack of solid money management skills, a vital skill in stock trading. For these reasons, Collin advises starters in the industry to get a mentor before anything else. A highly experienced mentor can help simplify the finer aspects of trading you may find immensely complex. You will also avoid making the mistakes they did.

Collin Seow encourages new traders to find a community, as trading alone can be lonely, and you can find yourself feeling isolated. Being part of a group helps build confidence, avoid losses, and allow traders to believe in themselves.

According to him, a trading experience is like a sailing trip. The journey could trigger you to want to get rich overnight, but this frame of mind will cost you in the long run. Quality time, a solid strategy, continuous learning, and sound risk management are necessary skills in becoming an exceptional trader.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

He encourages new traders to rise above the challenges that are an inevitable part of the journey. Collin Seow helps his students understand that "failures are there to make us better and a chance to learn new things in the trading market." He is not exempt as he has seen virtual goods stocks go down significantly and the unexpected fundamental insufficient stock goes up significantly. Consequently, Collin concludes, "markets may not be perfectly rational, but mastering the prevalence of trends could be of great help."

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Placements Highlights For MBA (BM, HRM And RM) Batch 2022

Placements Highlights For MBA (BM, HRM And RM) Batch 2022

Corpbiz On The Go! India's Leading Startup Consulting Firm Opens Branch Office In Mumbai

How Social Media Platforms Helped Model Valent Wan Ting To Dwell In The World Of Celebrities

How The Rise In Betting Portals Will Lead To A Revolution In Igaming In India

Top 10 Flutter App Development Companies In The World 2022

Post-Pandemic Bloom And How Shillong Celebrated

NTV Founder Narendra Chowdary Made Koti Deepostavam 2021 A Grand Success!

GiveIndia Launches Institutional Giving To Support Philanthropy further

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Typhoon Rai

Typhoon Rai

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Entrepreneurship Tips For 2022 By Rajesh Babu Kodali

Entrepreneurship Tips For 2022 By Rajesh Babu Kodali

Ace Entrepreneur Akshay Aggarwal Creates Astounding Success With His Investments And Ventures

Ace Entrepreneur Akshay Aggarwal Creates Astounding Success With His Investments And Ventures

Entrepreneur Rohit Kumar Talks About Motivation Of Getting Ahead With Media Trendz

Entrepreneur Rohit Kumar Talks About Motivation Of Getting Ahead With Media Trendz

Anil Shetty- Independent Investment Banker & Politician.

Anil Shetty- Independent Investment Banker & Politician.

Read More from Outlook

A 'Deaf Cafe' In Jharkhand Is Brewing Inclusion In A Teapot

A 'Deaf Cafe' In Jharkhand Is Brewing Inclusion In A Teapot

Rakhi Bose / 'La Gravitea' In Jamshedpur is run by a team of deaf amd mute chefs and servers who have found a new lease on life inside a hot cup of tea.

Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress Formally Announces Alliance With BJP

Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress Formally Announces Alliance With BJP

Harish Manav / Right ahead of the Punjab Assembly Polls 2022, Captain Amarinder Singh formally announced a seat adjustment with the BJP. BJP’s Punjab election in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also confirmed it.

ACT 2021: Harmanpreet Hits Brace As IND Beat PAK 3-1

ACT 2021: Harmanpreet Hits Brace As IND Beat PAK 3-1

Jayanta Oinam / Three-time Asian Champions Trophy Hockey champions India virtually sealed a semis spot with a clinical 3-1 win over Pakistan.

Nowhere To Hide, Mr CM: Poverty Data Proves Nitish Kumar’s Policy Failure

Nowhere To Hide, Mr CM: Poverty Data Proves Nitish Kumar’s Policy Failure

Manoj Kumar Jha / In what direction is Bihar’s double-engine train moving? While the Niti Aayog report should have been a matter of collective shame, the Nitish govt invariably looks for a shroud of denial.

Advertisement