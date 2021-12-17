Collin Seow Shares The Key Secret To Successful Trading

Meet Collin Seow, the philosopher behind my first trade. He is a former remisier (a stock agent), public speaker, and author of Singapore stocks and shares. As a qualified Chartered Portfolio Manager holding a Certified Financial Technician qualification and member of Mensa Singapore, he initiated his trading system, 'The Systematic Traders Geographic Positioning System', after bearing the financial losses one of his clients incurred as a remisier. A financial crisis had him incur a loss of close to $250,000 due to one of his clients over-leveraging on trades. This was an emotional chapter in his life he will never forget, but it also sparked his undying passion for being the change he knows is needed in the industry.

The systematic trading program is a proprietary trading algorithm that has helped him and other traders successfully trade and navigate the often volatile and unpredictable financial markets by systematically generating buy and sell signals. Traders are assured of steady trades without the mental and emotional aspects that can often impact the trading process. Systematic trading is based on a price and volume technical approach that quickly detects market trends in the initial stages and later takes positions to profit as trends surface. In Collin's trading program, the process is highly diversified and can be applied in various markets and asset classes. In addition, it is unemotional and logically straightforward. Above all, he states, "robust risk management complements everything."

The most repeated mistake made by beginner traders is having no specific niche to trade. They attempt to trade everything under the sun, hoping it will result in greater profits. Collin shares that many traders also find themselves in a position not knowing when to stay or when to get out of a trade. Beginners also tend to portray a lack of solid money management skills, a vital skill in stock trading. For these reasons, Collin advises starters in the industry to get a mentor before anything else. A highly experienced mentor can help simplify the finer aspects of trading you may find immensely complex. You will also avoid making the mistakes they did.

Collin Seow encourages new traders to find a community, as trading alone can be lonely, and you can find yourself feeling isolated. Being part of a group helps build confidence, avoid losses, and allow traders to believe in themselves.

According to him, a trading experience is like a sailing trip. The journey could trigger you to want to get rich overnight, but this frame of mind will cost you in the long run. Quality time, a solid strategy, continuous learning, and sound risk management are necessary skills in becoming an exceptional trader.

He encourages new traders to rise above the challenges that are an inevitable part of the journey. Collin Seow helps his students understand that "failures are there to make us better and a chance to learn new things in the trading market." He is not exempt as he has seen virtual goods stocks go down significantly and the unexpected fundamental insufficient stock goes up significantly. Consequently, Collin concludes, "markets may not be perfectly rational, but mastering the prevalence of trends could be of great help."