Friday, Sep 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Outlook Spotlight Choych Choych Powam, A Binge-Watch Show By Ginger Media Entertainments

Choych Choych Powam, A Binge-Watch Show By Ginger Media Entertainments

Ginger Media Entertainments functions as a platform that narrates news stories in Malayalam in an organized manner with an authenticity that is supposed to be kept in front of wider audiences.

Choych Choych Powam, A Binge-Watch Show By Ginger Media Entertainments

Trending

Choych Choych Powam, A Binge-Watch Show By Ginger Media Entertainments
outlookindia.com
2021-09-17T11:38:16+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 17 Sep 2021, Updated: 17 Sep 2021 11:38 am

South Indian digital entertainment platform Ginger Media Entertainments launched its show on youtube named Choych Choych Powam, which garnered immense popularity among the audience.

 Ginger Media Entertainments functions as a platform that narrates news stories in Malayalam in an organized manner with an authenticity that is supposed to be kept in front of wider audiences. The Unique Selling Proposition of these platforms is directly proportional with its thoughtful proposition enabling millennials in getting their daily dose of vital information and features stories that have bundles of inspiration flowing through it. The news platforms have accumulated extensive readership from their audiences, which has turned them into one of the leading news websites. 

 Featuring guests from around the globe, Ginger Media Entertainments makes sure to cover every possible segment, whether it be health, start-up, education, lifestyle, technology, or entertainment. One fascinating fact is that it also gives a platform to stories that fall in the categories of technology, business, etc., which makes it the one-stop space for favourable startup-driven content as well as providing valuable insights on the go.

 A year ago, the channel launched a talk show whose genre is structured around the act of spontaneous conversations, called Choych Choych Powam. The name of the show itself means 'Everyone has a partier side in themselves, and one shouldn't be shy to show it. The show gives an insightful glance at an exceptional understanding of the beliefs and credences of the guests with a pinch of humour to make it more fun for the audience. The show is gaining popularity abruptly and is being loved by the viewers. The show has an enormous viewership in each episode, making it a huge hit.

 The founders of the channel are Muhammad Sajas, and Nithin Mohan are visionary entrepreneurs. They have been in the public eye for their impeccable work in the Web Series Shobhayude Swantham Dineshan that went viral on Social Media platforms. The cherry on the cake is that the south-based information house also makes news fall in line with the concept of eminence, integrity, and impartial reportage in Malayalam.

From the Magazine

Ride The Bullish Run Of Cryptocurrency

Crypto Is Here, Where Are India’s Checks And Balances?

Bitcoin, Altcoin, Blockchain, Mining…The Nuts And Bolts Of Cryptocurrency

Why Politicians Trust Good Ol’ Yatra To Reach Voter’s Heart

Arunachal Women’s Dilemma: Marry ‘Outsider’, Lose Property Rights

 The show is being anchored by renowned Radio Jockey RJ Shambu. It has recurring segments and games that are played with various celebrity guests. Some talk shows focus on entertainment, incorporating interludes of music and comedy, while others emphasize politics, controversial social issues or sensitive topics, and emotional therapy. This show, Choych Choych Powam, has been especially scripted, keeping in mind to offer a whole lot of fun and contentment to its audiences. The show has many recurring segments and games that are played with various celebrity guests.

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Outlook Spotlight

Nationwide Immigration Services: Best Immigration Consultants In Bangalore

Nationwide Immigration Services: Best Immigration Consultants In Bangalore

Nancy Mello runs a successful business as a psychic & animal communicator

Leading ISP Brand, Infonet To Train 360 Network Engineers Under Government's DDUGKY Scheme

Robbie Burke's 'Mindful Muscle' Training Program Is Transforming Bodies And Lives

The Charismatic Mentor, 63-Year-Young Influencing And Transforming Lives

‘Inconspicuously Human’: A Treat For Those Fascinated By The Human Psyche

Goral Gandhi Has Been Helping Women Deal With PCOS - Know Its Causes & Symptoms

Ameer Merchant: A Deep Dive Into His Business Empire

Photo Gallery

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Madrid Fashion Week

Madrid Fashion Week

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Know About Anu Mitra's Journey From A Small Town Jamshedpur Girl To Bollywood Film 'Do Ajnabee'

Know About Anu Mitra's Journey From A Small Town Jamshedpur Girl To Bollywood Film 'Do Ajnabee'

True Beacon Completes Its Second Year Of Operation

True Beacon Completes Its Second Year Of Operation

Iconic Milestone: KYSTAR Hits 500K Subscribers On Youtube

Iconic Milestone: KYSTAR Hits 500K Subscribers On Youtube

Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd Wins Silver Award In Covid-19 Response Solution Category By IHW Digital Health Awards 2021

Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd Wins Silver Award In Covid-19 Response Solution Category By IHW Digital Health Awards 2021

Read More from Outlook

SCO Summit: PM Modi Calls For Common Template Against Radicalisation

SCO Summit: PM Modi Calls For Common Template Against Radicalisation

Focusing on the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, PM Modi said the crisis in the war-ravaged country in wake of the recent developments reflected the challenges posed by extremism.

SCO Summit: EAM Jaishankar Discusses Afghan Crisis With Iran President, Russian Counterpart

SCO Summit: EAM Jaishankar Discusses Afghan Crisis With Iran President, Russian Counterpart

S Jaishankar met Russia's Sergey Lavrov with whom he held talks on contemporary issues, including Afghanistan. The EAM also shared his perspectives on global affairs with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Why Moratorium On AGR Dues And Other Reforms Are Too Little, Too Late For Telecom Sector

Why Moratorium On AGR Dues And Other Reforms Are Too Little, Too Late For Telecom Sector

Neeraj Thakur / The real trouble for the telecom operators began when the government decided to price the 3G spectrum at a very high rate which eventually gave it a windfall gain of Rs 67,719 crore.

J&K Asks Govt Employees To Submit Reports On Their Family And Associates

J&K Asks Govt Employees To Submit Reports On Their Family And Associates

Naseer Ganai / Government employees in J&K have been warned of action in case they fail to submit detailed reports on their relatives, persons sharing residential space with 'hostile' links.

Advertisement