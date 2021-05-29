Chouhan Brothers Adopt Joona Patrasar, Say 'Well Being Of People Of Village Our Responsibility'

Jogendra Singh Chouhan is a well-known philanthropist and businessman who has taken the initiative to use his resources to extend help and support to the public during the Covid-19 pandemic. Along with his brother Rajendra Singh Chouhan, he has adopted the Joona Patrasar village that is located twenty-five kilometres away from Barmer in Rajasthan.

The Joona Patrasar village is the ancestral village of Jogendra Singh Chouhan's and Rajendra Singh Chouhan's father, the late Tan Singh Chouhan. Their father was an eminent industrialist and had always been passionate about social services. Walking on his path, the brothers have decided to tend to the village and make sure that every person is looked after and protected from the virus spread.

Every family in the Joona Patrasar village is being provided free of cost medical check-ups and health care services. Food packets are regularly distributed to everyone, and water requirements are provided. The entire village has been sanitized to curb the virus spread and encourage hygiene. The migrant labourers and hand-to-mouth workers are also given due care and assistance.

Jogendra Singh Chouhan visits the village at least once a week and holds detailed talks with the village residents, and takes their problems into consideration.

Jogendra Singh said, "I am in regular touch with the sarpanch and gram panchayat of the village. The objective is to give speedy redressal to all problems and protect the village from the virus spread as much as possible. It is our responsibility to look after the village now and connect everyone affected with the best of healthcare services."

Jogendra Singh Chouhan and his brother Rajendra Singh Chouhan have come forward to provide selfless help and support to the public. Recently, they made a donation of 500 oxygen cylinders to the district administration of the city of Barmer. The brothers have also given out three of their five-star hotels to the Government to be used as Covid-19 isolation wards.

