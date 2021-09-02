Challenge Makes Your Determination Stronger, Says Govind Bhadu

You must have heard many people saying that you do not get the lines of fate by birth. A person makes his destiny by his actions. Your future depends on your hard work and honesty. Govind Bhadu has emerged as a renowned name in the business domain and has achieved success by climbing the hands of struggle. Born in a middle-class family, he did not have any prior business knowledge but has constructed his business empire on his own. Since childhood, Govind Bhadu was a very shy and low-spoken child with a sharp intellect and hardworking.

When young people see them cursing others, they feel very sad. As a motivational speaker, Govind asks others to question themselves instead of blaming them. Keeping this in mind, he had fixed the goal of his life that with hard work and dedication, he has to be self-reliant and passionate. Also, his passion is that he is always ready to take every possible risk to move forward. Due to this clear goal, he kept on learning continuously and moving forward on this path.

Govind Bhadu says, “He got the inspiration to do something in life from his Family and some mentors. In a middle-class family, the financial burden on the Family increased his passion. He started from zero, had to face many challenges and failures in the beginning due to lack of experience, lack of guidance and lack of capital of the business. Still, he never gave up, and he continued to move forward with perseverance. Due to which his spirits went on getting stronger since childhood.”



He says, “ It seems that it is not impossible to travel from floor to floor. Just believe in yourself and resolve to achieve your goal. Although countless times he too gets distracted by the circumstances, this does not disturb his faith. He keeps on blowing like the wind. It is a matter of great relief that we have people like Govind Bhadu in our country. Who wants development as well as an India where it can be financially empowered without affecting Indian culture.

