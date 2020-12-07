Cell Biology, Molecular Biology, Biotechnology And The Man Who Is Connecting It All: Felix Paul Joe

That’s the philosophy of Felix Paul Joe and preferably the biggest explanation one can have for his unflinching crusade in the field of biotech research. Felix founded GeneX India Bioscience Pvt. Ltd. in 2004 but, the journey before it prepared him for everything that came next.

After earning a Masters in Life Science and Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration from the University of Madras and Madras Productivity Council, Felix was all set to create his own path in biotechnology. But, revolution is a way paved stone by stone. Before realizing his passion and dream to become an entrepreneur, Felix completed a nine-year run in different biotech companies. As a National Sales & Product Manager, he embarked on a journey that shaped his understanding of what the industry is and what it needs.

He attended a plethora of application training on varied subjects like molecular biology, cellular microscopy, interphase chromosome profiling and Proteomics. His learnings from these teachings formed a crucial part of his venture’s growth model in the later years. He also completed exclusive product training and lab sessions at many international labs and forums during his days as a manager. Working with many Centres for Excellence labs across India, Felix perceived the need for a bridge between the Indian and global standards.

In 2004, when Felix established GeneX India Bioscience, the company only started as a distributor of cell culture products. Molecular biology and biotechnology were then added to widen the spectrum. Today, the company focusses in the fields of bio-science research institutes, molecular diagnostic labs, biopharmaceutical R&D, biotech contract research and development centres.

Over the years, the organization created a line of products and solutions, namely Cell Biology, Real-Time PCR, Epigenetics, Next Generation Sequencing and Protein Biology. The private company is a full-fledged service provider for cell biology, flowcytometry and proteomics. As envisioned by Felix, GeneX also acts as a middleman nurturing quality products, scientific and technical support between biotech solution providers in Europe, USA, UK and Indian researchers who work across the relevant fields.

GeneX India has an experienced team of 33 scientifically-qualified professionals who possess the capability to market, conduct workshops, seminars. They cumulatively provide solutions to scientists and research scholars, helping them complete their research. The team works in constant collaboration mode to ensure a zero-defect product and service range. The stringent quality standard and client-centric approach have made the enterprise synonymous to the word biotech all across the world.

Following this unprecedented rise, GeneX India has been recognized for its efforts via major accolades like the Biotech Excellence and the APJ Abdul Kalam Excellence Award. The CEO magazine also noted GeneX as one of the 25 fastest growing biotechnology companies in India recently. Moreover, Felix himself has been the recipient of multiple national and international awards such as the Mahatma Gandhi Samman at the House of Commons, UK.

Even during the COVID pandemic, Felix and his company have been dedicated to aiding ICMR approved testing labs and kit manufacturers. Vaccine research labs and producers are being helped in complete sync too.

As the future entails, Felix is now set on scaling the firm to global benchmarks and giving Indian research the world stage it deserves. A plan to support the bioprocess and vaccine development has been put in place as well. He also aims to produce affordable molecular diagnostic kits using the latest technology like the CRISPR Cas9 Genome editing tool. A Contract Research Lab that acts as a high-end core facility with its primary focus on Genomics and DNA sequencing for molecular diagnostics is also in the works. The end goal is to provide services to biotech researchers and in turn, become a parallel economic solution provider for the high throughput, time-bound turnkey biotech projects and diagnostic labs.

A reputable part of the significant science congresses across the country, Felix has always had the vision to create a sustainable future for the world. He has a strong conviction that the firm’s business model should make a profound and positive impact on the lives of all the researchers it touches. His every step has been towards building his own pathway that treads towards this purpose.





For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine