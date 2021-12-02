Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 02, 2021
Celebrated Photographer Hemang Shah Plans To Start A Media And Entertainment Company In Dubai

Celebrity photographer Hemang Shah is back doing what he does the best. The ace photographer has done photoshoots for various models and celebrities from the entertainment world in the last few months.

2021-12-02T20:00:44+05:30

Published: 02 Dec 2021, Updated: 02 Dec 2021 8:00 pm

The miserable Covid-19 pandemic had grappled the entire world, tearing the business operations apart. But it looks like things have eased out and are eventually getting back on track with time. In recent times, the downward trend of coronavirus cases has seen many countries relaxing the travel restrictions.

After a hiatus, celebrity photographer Hemang Shah is back doing what he does the best. The ace photographer has done photoshoots for various models and celebrities from the entertainment world in the last few months.

He was recently spotted doing a celebrity shoot for Sanaya Pithawalla and Shakti Arora. Having done an array of projects in India, Hemang is now set to take his profession globally.

As travelling has become easier than before, the photographer is in talks for various projects in Dubai. And having worked as an independent photographer, Hemang is now planning to incorporate a media and entertainment company in Dubai.

Hemang’s media company is said to provide different services like photography, videography, social media management and digital marketing. Right from fashion photography to weddings and corporate photography to events and lifestyle, Hemang’s company aims to provide A-Z photography and videography services. Speaking about the same, he said, “Things are in the development stage for now. I always wanted to establish a company of my own, and I believe now is the time to set up the organisation across borders.”

Starting a career early, Hemang Shah has already worked with many international models and brands. When asked why he zeroed down Dubai to set up his company, the photographer stated that Dubai is gradually growing in the media and entertainment sector.

“In the last few years, Dubai has become a business hub and has established itself as a global leader in innovation. I have always welcomed the innovative trends, and I believe that setting up a venture in Dubai would be a win-win situation for me”, Hemang added.

In the past, Hemang Shah has worked with well-known celebrities like Kapil Dev, Kriti Sanon, Elena Fernandes, Ankita Lokhande, Shirley Setia, Gauahar Khan and many others. During the lockdown, the photographer kept the momentum going by bringing a unique photoshoot concept through FaceTime video. Time and again, the prolific photographer has proved his mettle as to why he is one of the best names in the industry.

