Carrying On A Legacy Of More Than 20 Years In The Field Of Healthcare With A Promise Of Everlasting Trust For Safety.

Do people who get the COVID-19 vaccine still need to wear a mask?

A short answer to this is YES! Leading agencies including the WHO and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the US have reiterated that the COVID-19 vaccine will not replace the need for other public health measures, such as wearing a mask, social distancing and washing hands. In our commitment to ensuring the safety of our customers in India, KARAM recently announced its expansion in the consumer healthcare segment with the launch of its KARAM Plus range. The launch of the KARAM Healthcare range is yet another step in this vein and our humble effort in making India’s healthcare ecosystem Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant).

Any new products you have added in your portfolio since the outbreak of coronavirus?

The latest product range under KARAM Healthcare includes K-Air N 95 Disposable Face Masks, intending to serve our customers in the healthcare sector to offer quality, comfort and affordability. What’s good about KARAM healthcare is that all our products undergo stringent quality checks and are certified as per relevant safety standards. The range of masks also comes with adjustable headbands and ear-loops to make wearing them more comfortable especially when using for prolonged hours. You can bring home your K-Air N95 respirators by shopping on Amazon or karamonline.com now

What was the idea behind moving towards healthcare PPE Range and what steps you have taken to support covid warriors?

The company has taken several initiatives to provide support to the frontline workers through safety products amid the global pandemic crisis. Earlier in 2020, the company was given Government’s sanction to manufacture protective goggles for doctors and the police workforce across the country and also started manufacturing medical face shields to fight the global pandemic. Our range of ISI certified masks, face shields, eye protection glasses, and full-body coverall is aimed towards providing maximum comfort and highest quality assurance to the consumers, to ease their transition towards a safe and new normal along with the medical personnel who are working day in and day out on the front-lines of this crisis. Since 2020, We have manufactured more than 30 lakh pairs of CE certified chemical splash goggles to protect the real heroes of the nation. It was during this time that the thought of an exclusive KARAM healthcare division was born.

Brief about KARAM, its business activities and operations abroad?

KARAM is India’s one of the leading Personal Protective Equipment Manufacturing enterprises, ranks as the number one company in the field of Personal Safety in the country, and among one of the top ten Fall Protection manufacturing companies in the World. Its product range includes Personal Protective Equipment like safety helmets, safety eyewear, hearing protection, face protection, hand protection, protective workwear, safety shoes, and a vast Fall Protection Equipment range. Besides these, engineered safety solutions like anchorage systems, specialized rope access, evacuation and rescue products, and confined space entry egress systems also form a part of KARAM’s Product Portfolio

KARAM exports its full range of products to more than 85+ countries across the World, either as KARAM brand or as an OE supplier to numerous Safety Brands of repute. KARAM being one of the leaders in Fall protection made a mission of expanding its footprint across the World every year. Today it is reaching out and delivering quality Fall Protection Equipment to over 85 countries. Over 30 global offices, more than 2600+ certified products and over 450 global partners are just a few of the milestones KARAM has achieved.

