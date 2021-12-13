Advertisement
Monday, Dec 13, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

CareerNaksha - A New Age Career Counselling Platform Steered By IITian & US Returned Alumni, Nimish Gopal

The primary focus of services provided by CareerNaksha is to help a person analyze their skills, strengths, and interests. Based on the results, they are provided with the options that they can ace.

CareerNaksha - A New Age Career Counselling Platform Steered By IITian & US Returned Alumni, Nimish Gopal

Trending

CareerNaksha - A New Age Career Counselling Platform Steered By IITian & US Returned Alumni, Nimish Gopal
outlookindia.com
2021-12-13T18:25:01+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 13 Dec 2021, Updated: 13 Dec 2021 6:25 pm

Handing over the reigns of picking the career to the parents, teachers, or even peers has been followed for the longest time in India. The glass ceiling had to be broken at some point, and CareeNaksha brought in that revolutionary career counselling and development platform. We all belong to an era where everyone wants to be chasing just one thing, their calling, and their passion. Most of the people in school, colleges, or young professionals have been and are still struggling with these questions, "What should I do" "What's my passion" "How do I pursue my passion" and most importantly ", Where do I even start?" All these questions certainly make sense, and one must answer all these before stepping on a path. After all, self-assessment has to be the first act of a career's foundation. But the bigger question is, "How to know the answer to these questions."

Nimish Gopal, the founder of CreerNaksha, had his share of these confusions. From engineering to management, he had quite a journey until he decided to address the elephant in the room. His determination to resolve career-related concerns amongst people drove him to come up with CareerNaksha. CareerNaksha was started in 2018. It is a career counselling and development platform based in Gujarat. CareerNaksha helps students and professionals choose the right career based on their interests, personality, abilities, skills, knowledge, work styles, and values. It is a one-stop destination for career guidance, one-to-one counselling, and psychometric tests that primarily focus on helping people with their self-assessment. It starts with understanding the person's strengths, areas of interest, capabilities, how long they can commit to it persistently, and where they aim to take it up as a goal.

The primary focus of services provided by CareerNaksha is to help a person analyze their skills, strengths, and interests. Based on the results, they are provided with the options that they can ace. Over 15,000 students and young professionals have availed these services online and offline in the past three years. Taking its services to a notch higher, CareerNaksha is coming up with a few unconventional initiatives like CareerSetu that bridges the gap between schools, colleges, universities, skill development, and new-age career for the benefit of students. Then there is CareerYatra that facilitates educational tours for school students to various universities, corporate firms, and heritage places. And using Career Analytics, students can pull out data about the scope, opportunities, colleges, or any information related to courses that eventually helps them in better decision making.
With the beautiful journey and expansion plans, the future intent is to use this purpose for betterment in the education system for good. People in metro cities still have some exposure to many options, but career awareness has to be brought to the rural areas. The Indian society and the economy will not grow with the only urban sector. The rural areas have to be given equal importance, and there lies an abundance of potential. With this purpose, to create a difference on a large scale, CareerNaksha plans to impact many lives by guiding the organizations that appreciate helping out the underprivileged students. Organizations that affirm the same value system of unbiased career development for all segments of society. To widen that scope, CareerNaksha works on the Corporate Social Responsibility model. It has partnered with more than 50 NGOs, corporates, institutions, and universities over the years.

Nimish firmly believes in the potential in tier 3 and tier 4 cities. With that motivation to reach out to all those in need in such regions, CareerNaksha took off its journey from Vadodara, Gujarat. It is constantly moving towards growth and aims to expand across the North, South, Central Gujarat, Saurashtra, and Kutch region of Gujarat. The school/college students and the young professionals in these regions are not yet aware of many career options and opportunities that have arisen over the years. To get that exposure, they tend to move out to the bigger cities as there are no such platforms or career counselling and development centres in these cities with services like psychometric tests. Moving out is not a convenient option for all, so CareerNaksha plans to reach them. It intends to help them take the most important decision of their lives by coming close to them bringing all the important tools and services.

For the past three years, CareerNaksha has been acing with its services, career counselling or psychometric tests. With the core team of around 10 people and over 1,000 freelance career counsellors and experts across Gujarat, the horizon has ceaselessly been widening too. Coping up well with technology, social media reach has gone up to over 1,00,000 students in Gujarat. Moving on to the stepping stone, soon it will get into skill development apart from career counselling and psychometric. Skill development will have multiple things, such as all the present era skills like coding, robotics, communication skills, mini MBA, and such other programs that will turn out to be helpful for all school/ college students and working professionals.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

A small change can certainly make a big difference in a society like ours, and someone had to begin that movement. CareerNaksha is doing its bit quite well, seeking to join as many hands as possible with career counsellors, institutions, corporates, and students in its upwards journey.

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Unique Indian Bridal And Wedding Wear, Made With Millennials in Mind

Unique Indian Bridal And Wedding Wear, Made With Millennials in Mind

Artist Thottie Jay And The Weeknd Spotted On The Same Page Can Take The Industry To A Better Level

Fashion Influencer Ashu Sethi Gets Candid About Her Perception of Sustainable Fashion

Arishfa Khan Turns Entrepreneur; Launches Mishy Me

Vipin Bhardwaj And Raja Bherwani Join In For 'The Mirage."

'Health Is Not A Choice. It Is A Necessity,' Says The Founder Of Michigan Academy

Simple Ways To Improve Your Fitness – Fitness Expert And Influencer, Dany Martin Paul

Data & Technology Startup Brings Audiences Back To Cinemas Post-Covid Scare

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

PM Modi Inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi With Dip In Ganga And Blessing From Seers

PM Modi Inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi With Dip In Ganga And Blessing From Seers

A Distant Tragedy

A Distant Tragedy

Tribute Paid To Martyrs Of 2001 Parliament Attack

Tribute Paid To Martyrs Of 2001 Parliament Attack

After 21 Years, Harnaaz Sandhu Wins The Miss Universe 2021 Crown For India

After 21 Years, Harnaaz Sandhu Wins The Miss Universe 2021 Crown For India

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

More Than 5 Lakh SMEs Upgraded To TallyPrime Accounting Software

More Than 5 Lakh SMEs Upgraded To TallyPrime Accounting Software

Guiding Youth Is Equivalent To Building Nation’s Future Feels Manik Dawar, The Young Philanthropist

Guiding Youth Is Equivalent To Building Nation’s Future Feels Manik Dawar, The Young Philanthropist

Producer Chanda Patel Dedicates Her Mumbai Halchal Achievers Award For Being 'Corona Warriors'' To Her Father

Producer Chanda Patel Dedicates Her Mumbai Halchal Achievers Award For Being 'Corona Warriors'' To Her Father

The Rise Of Patents In The Indian economy And How It Promotes Innovation In Technological Development

The Rise Of Patents In The Indian economy And How It Promotes Innovation In Technological Development

Read More from Outlook

Amid India-China Stand-off, Ladakh Strike Comes As A Wake Up Call

Amid India-China Stand-off, Ladakh Strike Comes As A Wake Up Call

Nasser Ganai / The leaders of the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance are not ready to settle for anything less than full-fledged statehood for Ladakh despite having some concessions from the government in contrast to J&K.

Imran Khan Promises Action As Gwadar Protests Fuel Unrest In Pakistan's Balochistan

Imran Khan Promises Action As Gwadar Protests Fuel Unrest In Pakistan's Balochistan

Seema Guha / Mineral-rich Balochistan had long been neglected by Islamabad but now due to the presence of Chinese workers, the government has to douse the flames before it harms Pakistan and China’s strategic interests.

PAK Vs WI, 1st T20I, Live: Rizwan Reaches 50, Lifts Pakistan

PAK Vs WI, 1st T20I, Live: Rizwan Reaches 50, Lifts Pakistan

Koushik Paul / West Indies will be missing the services of Sheldon Cottrell, Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers vs Pakistan. Get here live cricket scores of PAK vs WI here first T20 in Karachi.

How TMC’s Promise For Goan Women Reflects Desperation Of BJP’s Bengal Promises

How TMC’s Promise For Goan Women Reflects Desperation Of BJP’s Bengal Promises

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / TMC's promise to provide Rs. 5000 per month to 'empower the women' of Goa, which is Rs. 500 in West Bengal, comes ahead of Mamata Banerjee's first public rally on Monday.

Advertisement