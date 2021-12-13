CareerNaksha - A New Age Career Counselling Platform Steered By IITian & US Returned Alumni, Nimish Gopal

Handing over the reigns of picking the career to the parents, teachers, or even peers has been followed for the longest time in India. The glass ceiling had to be broken at some point, and CareeNaksha brought in that revolutionary career counselling and development platform. We all belong to an era where everyone wants to be chasing just one thing, their calling, and their passion. Most of the people in school, colleges, or young professionals have been and are still struggling with these questions, "What should I do" "What's my passion" "How do I pursue my passion" and most importantly ", Where do I even start?" All these questions certainly make sense, and one must answer all these before stepping on a path. After all, self-assessment has to be the first act of a career's foundation. But the bigger question is, "How to know the answer to these questions."

Nimish Gopal, the founder of CreerNaksha, had his share of these confusions. From engineering to management, he had quite a journey until he decided to address the elephant in the room. His determination to resolve career-related concerns amongst people drove him to come up with CareerNaksha. CareerNaksha was started in 2018. It is a career counselling and development platform based in Gujarat. CareerNaksha helps students and professionals choose the right career based on their interests, personality, abilities, skills, knowledge, work styles, and values. It is a one-stop destination for career guidance, one-to-one counselling, and psychometric tests that primarily focus on helping people with their self-assessment. It starts with understanding the person's strengths, areas of interest, capabilities, how long they can commit to it persistently, and where they aim to take it up as a goal.

The primary focus of services provided by CareerNaksha is to help a person analyze their skills, strengths, and interests. Based on the results, they are provided with the options that they can ace. Over 15,000 students and young professionals have availed these services online and offline in the past three years. Taking its services to a notch higher, CareerNaksha is coming up with a few unconventional initiatives like CareerSetu that bridges the gap between schools, colleges, universities, skill development, and new-age career for the benefit of students. Then there is CareerYatra that facilitates educational tours for school students to various universities, corporate firms, and heritage places. And using Career Analytics, students can pull out data about the scope, opportunities, colleges, or any information related to courses that eventually helps them in better decision making.

With the beautiful journey and expansion plans, the future intent is to use this purpose for betterment in the education system for good. People in metro cities still have some exposure to many options, but career awareness has to be brought to the rural areas. The Indian society and the economy will not grow with the only urban sector. The rural areas have to be given equal importance, and there lies an abundance of potential. With this purpose, to create a difference on a large scale, CareerNaksha plans to impact many lives by guiding the organizations that appreciate helping out the underprivileged students. Organizations that affirm the same value system of unbiased career development for all segments of society. To widen that scope, CareerNaksha works on the Corporate Social Responsibility model. It has partnered with more than 50 NGOs, corporates, institutions, and universities over the years.

Nimish firmly believes in the potential in tier 3 and tier 4 cities. With that motivation to reach out to all those in need in such regions, CareerNaksha took off its journey from Vadodara, Gujarat. It is constantly moving towards growth and aims to expand across the North, South, Central Gujarat, Saurashtra, and Kutch region of Gujarat. The school/college students and the young professionals in these regions are not yet aware of many career options and opportunities that have arisen over the years. To get that exposure, they tend to move out to the bigger cities as there are no such platforms or career counselling and development centres in these cities with services like psychometric tests. Moving out is not a convenient option for all, so CareerNaksha plans to reach them. It intends to help them take the most important decision of their lives by coming close to them bringing all the important tools and services.

For the past three years, CareerNaksha has been acing with its services, career counselling or psychometric tests. With the core team of around 10 people and over 1,000 freelance career counsellors and experts across Gujarat, the horizon has ceaselessly been widening too. Coping up well with technology, social media reach has gone up to over 1,00,000 students in Gujarat. Moving on to the stepping stone, soon it will get into skill development apart from career counselling and psychometric. Skill development will have multiple things, such as all the present era skills like coding, robotics, communication skills, mini MBA, and such other programs that will turn out to be helpful for all school/ college students and working professionals.

A small change can certainly make a big difference in a society like ours, and someone had to begin that movement. CareerNaksha is doing its bit quite well, seeking to join as many hands as possible with career counsellors, institutions, corporates, and students in its upwards journey.