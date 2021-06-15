C4 Solutions India: Making India Phygitally Fit

‘A conscience for topicality and mindful of creativity are what you need to run a high functioning marketing agency”

After spearheading notable digital content and marketing campaigns across innumerable lines of businesses. Having nurtured a human factor in corporatism along with adding values to a brand’s core. They practically churned a transformative thought into structurally backed-up uproar. The effectual management of Arpan Chowdhury and Shatakshi Suri have summed up the world of Digital Content Marketing to something more, it’s called the C4 Solutions India.

It all started when they got laid off by their previous employer citing ‘Pandemic’ as the villain in 2020. They were faced with two options, either to hunt for another job when no one was hiring or take charge and start on their own. In the process they would help provide a healthy working environment for young, talented and creative individuals. When companies were shutting shop, they decided to open their own. When people were getting laid off, they started recruiting. When salary cuts became the unfortunate trend, they steered clear of it. They wanted their company to value humans over profits and that’s what they strongly stand for.

A bunch of talented individuals got together and started ideating, conceptualizing designing and executing digital campaigns for their clients and with gusto. In just 360 days, they have made heads turn and ensured that relevant people from the industry know about their work. They took 5 days off, apparently all on dry days.

With a cumulative experience of more than a decade in Print, Digital and Experiential Media and Marketing, the team started off with small branding objectives first and then laddered up to comprehensive plans and strategies that defined pathways for big names under its umbrella.

When the world made a hard stop at physical mobility, C4 jumped onboard the Digital Train and ensured a rapid, yet smooth transition of communication platforms from mainstream media to digital media for their clients.

There was a huge need for a one stop solution to every marketing vertical. Social media management, high-end creative photography & videography solutions, website designing and development, advertising film production and various other brand communications on digital platforms, were taken care of by C4.

'Team C4 - That's how we roll'

With offices in Gurgaon and Kolkata, C4 Solutions India has now substantialized into a full stack digital content and marketing solution provider that helps brands achieve their desired goals with a quick turnaround time and even lesser capital involved.

“We create a world of healthy coexistence for growing businesses.'' - Shatakshi Suri

A year after flagging off operations, the focus is upon providing solutions to all your digital marketing needs with a remarkable enhancement in brand building capabilities. The plan of action is still around reaching out to the relevant audience at the right time and on the right platform with least efforts involved.

“We love our audiences and our vegetables ORGANIC” – Arpan Chowdhury

Also, while building upon these everchanging overtly influential dynamics of the new normal, the incorporated skills of its founders, Mr. Chowdhury & Mrs. Suri, made for a robust powerhouse of operational expertise and seamless creative thrust.

With such a multifaceted outlook of this agency, it is often considered a healthy, living, breathing element that’s growing at a steady pace in the corporate world.

“The future of digital marketing is limitless & we wish the same for us” – Arpan Chowdhury.

With an approach to diversify across boundless horizons, C4 India now thrives to cover the entire length of the digital marketing spectrum. The founders wish to further venture into Mainstream Film Production targeted at OTT platforms. Exploring the world of AR & VR Integrations to enhance customer’s experience of online shopping, everything that makes your online experiences more and more unique.

Summating it all with high levels of functioning compatibility within the team, C4 Solutions India is simply a diverse nexus of digital marketing opportunities for corporate houses & brands of all shapes & sizes.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine