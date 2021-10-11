Businessman Sahil Aggarwal Inspires Young Entrepreneurs with His Eclectic Experiences

Being an entrepreneur requires more than just talent and business acumen. As exemplified by Mr Aggarwal, it requires a mindset that motivates you to keep trying until you succeed.

The pandemic created new opportunities and challenges for entrepreneurs and start-ups. For Sahil Aggarwal, it presented him with the opportunity to inspire and motivate others along a path that he was born.

Growing up in a business family in Jammu that is renowned for its production of mustard oil and other related product, Mr Aggarwal gained a lot of insight into the inner workings of a successful business. However, the cost of such a rewarding and auspicious background was the diverse challenges and responsibilities that accompanied his eventual role.

Businesses today cannot hope to survive solely on the knowledge and practices of those before them. And Mr Aggarwal used his charismatic personality and his unique perspectives to take his family business to greater heights of success.

Not only about business, but Mr Aggarwal is also known to be very active in social welfare and philanthropic activities in and around Jammu and Kashmir, having volunteered for various social causes that promote the welfare of the common people and those less fortunate. But amongst the gen-z and millennials of Jammu, he is regarded as a youth icon.

A Fervent Supported of Sports and Physical Activity

He promotes sports and physical activity, often participating and attending various sports competitions, even if it means standing in the crowd to support the youth that he encourages. Recently, Mr Aggarwal accompanied the youth of India who participated in the coveted Arnold Classic Europe 2021­—a bodybuilding competition held in Spain. He motivated them as they proved their capabilities and won medals and celebrated with them as they made our country proud with their incredible achievements.

His support in the sport has led to him being appointed as a Chief Patron of the Jammu and Kashmir State Amateur Body Building Association (JKSABBA) and a National Body Member of the Indian Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (IBBFF).

Fulfilling His Father's Ambition to Help People

Mr Madan Aggarwal, Sahil's father, shared medicines and his knowledge (acquired from Sadhu RamKrishan) of Ayurveda to help cure the common people's ailments. Sahil, who was then practising law, gave it up to learn all about Ayurveda from his father. Under his father's guidance, he started improving the medicines and set up a research facility to enhance their efficiency.

After obtaining permission from Ayush Mantralaya, he launched his new brand—"Shivya Ayurveda". The brand's vision is to spread awareness of the benefits of Ayurveda. It manufactures various kinds of Ayurvedic medicines and oils to help address common issues like high sugar levels, anti-ageing, psoriasis, dandruff, low immunity, and other conditions faced that threaten the health of our country.

Using His Expertise to Help Others

Being an avid reader, it is likely that you will often find Mr Aggarwal with a book. He loves reading inspirational and insightful books that contemplate efforts to help society. If you ask him for his reading list, you may be taken aback by the sheer number of books on it. However, he's willing to share his learnings with everyone.

Mr Aggarwal channels the knowledge he gains from reading into helping others grow as capable human beings. He has started a Facebook and Instagram page where he offers reading recommendations and shares insights from books with his followers.

Going along the line of helping people, his latest efforts encourage people to follow their dreams and build a future. Mr Aggarwal uses his social media presence to inspire people to follow their hearts.

Using his vast business experiences and eclectic life experiences, he motivated young entrepreneurs and supported budding start-ups. He offers advice that would otherwise be hard-earned as nuggets of wisdom that are free for the taking.

If you want to achieve your dreams of starting your venture, his advice could be what you very well need.

Mr Sahil Aggarwal is a businessman from Jammu and Kashmir who is active in 360-degree directions. Follow him on Facebook and Instagram (@sahilaggarwal.offical) to learn more about him and his experiences.