Business During Covid -19 Times: Dr. Vinay Bajrangi

When is COVID 19 ending / will end?

In my various preceding presentations, I have categorically attributed the cause of this pandemic to Saturn. The transit of Saturn in Maraka houses sends the country in distress. It happened earlier; it is happening now and shall occur in the future too.

‘Maraka,’ as the name suggests, is death inflicting. It can cause harm to the living things, and also it can devastate the non-living matter i.e., the economic condition.

Saturn presently is supercharged in its own houses, which incidentally is a Maraka house. Saturn remains in a sign for almost two and a half years, and it has transited into this Capricorn sign in the last week of January 2020. It will stay here for nearly two and a half years and negatively affect this sign for these many years. But this does not mean that the intensity of its effect will remain the same for this entire duration. The intensity curve will peak in August 2020, and after that, the intensity with which Saturn transit 2020 in Capricorn afflicts the sign slowly recedes.

But it has to be understood that receding does not mean the end of the misery, but it means that the intensity slowly goes down. By the end of October 2020, Saturn will start losing its ferocity. We can see a considerable flattening of the curve after December 2020.

But, one thing has to be kept in mind the complete negative effect of this Saturn shall end by April 2022. April 2022 is the time when Saturn changes its sign from Capricorn to Aquarius.

The fate of businesses during / post Covid-19

The future of the businesses and professions now and post-Covid 19: Many businesses have suffered dearly due to this pandemic. Some have downsized, some are still contemplating opening, and some have closed altogether, but few are doing good.

It is essential to understand the businesses which will run and those which will shut. For these purposes, also we have to construct the Shani-Chart of the present time and see through the tenth house that what businesses would shine. The businesses that are going to shine post-Covid-19 are the following:

The ones related to ITs:

The ones pertaining to E-commerce

Businesses in the Banking sector.

Businesses in health & medical fields.

The ones related to E-education.

Diagnostics companies

Professions related to research.

Consultancy business.

Farming and areas related to the farming sector.

The above are the few indications that emerge from the Shani chart, but it is essential to match these business lines with your birth chart to reach a conclusion. If you are not in any of the above businesses, your birth chart must be suitably examined for the next year’s prosperity perspective.

Although going for a new business or expanding the business during Covid-19 may sound scary, but if there are positive indications in the horoscope for doing so, then one should not hesitate.

There may be a Dhan or Laxmi Yoga in the horoscope, which has this present timing to blossom. Still, it can also happen that the current capacity or the business’s nature might not activate this Dhan or Laxmi yoga at all. So, it becomes of utmost importance to understand the geometrics of the horoscope with the modes and methods to activate the positive Yogas present in horoscope.

Your Lagna Chart (D-1 Chart), Navamsha (D-9 Chart), Dasamsha (D-10 Chart), Nakshatra (your constellation), and the Shastiamsha(D-60 Chart) give a clear cut methodology, to the one who knows the finer techniques of horoscope readings, to win over the situation. It is not the time to sit crossing your hands but raise them and start performing the right karma. While, Covid-19 has affected many business & profession drastically. Nothing to worry as new opportunities post Covid-19 are also immense. So it is the time to think & grab new business ideas during Covid-19 than repenting oh! What happened to my business. My next article in this series will decode many such topics on the relevance of astrology in Covid -19 times.

