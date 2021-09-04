Bracing Up For Being Back In Harness Post Lockdown Amid Covid Scare - Dr. Jagdish Chandra Rout

Despite the pandemic sword of Damocles dangling over the mankind, the scary human world is now gearing up itself to be back at one’s respective job place for sustenance and survival sake. One has to eke out a living/earn bread and butter even under the apocalyptic spectre.

Prior to the unlock scenario since the onset of first wave of Covid 19 last year (2020) followed by the grimmer situation unleashed by the second wave this year (2021), the whole world had to/has been plunged into a paradigm shift of uncertainties and unforeseen destiny.

While lots of labour-force/employees have lost their jobs since last year, others were somehow fortunate enough to work from home online depending on their respective nature of jobs.

Notwithstanding that, the apparent normalcy restored at present warrants back to one’s workplace/office. Bound down to brave the aura of an unsafe life as the nagging and dreaded disease is still lurking in one’s face, the workers (irrespective of their posts and positions) are now trying hard to reclaim their time management, work culture and lost tempo/spirit.

Now an employee has to be well-prepared both mentally and physically to re-embrace the daily chores and hectic lifestyle as used to be previously, but with utmost care and caution. It is because the strict observance of pandemic protocols/guidelines is still prevalent and unavoidable.

In accordance with the need of the hour at one’s workplace, the employee/officer has to set right the daily routine accordingly - like getting up (being an early bird) and striking a cozy balance between one’s domestic responsibilities/social obligations as well as official duties.

It also includes setting off early for the workplace, managing one’s lunch box, being back home after the first day’s work outside, preparing for one’s supper/dinner and other daily necessities, and eventually having a sound sleep at night even though preoccupied with carrying out the same routine (maybe with some amendments as per requirements) from the very next morning.

According to the precious piece of advice given by certain time-management experts, it is better to jot down our own new work schedules and daily chores in the black-and-white form (checklist/reminder in our smartphones/tabs) so that the serious show should go on hassles-free. Simply jotting down whimsically and being callous might boomerang with an adverse outcome. Hence, the word of caution needs to be etched in our heads and hearts.

For instance, we have to check out how to re-schedule our daily routine now basing on the changes in effect like timing of the local train/bus/public transport service that paves the path for reporting office on time as well as returning home after work (meant for a daily commuter) so that the domestic responsibilities/social obligations are also met conveniently.

Being locked inside home owing to the lockdown for a pretty long period, an employee’s (including the work-from-home one’s) daily routine had undergone a remarkable change for which the present circumstances require a re-integration as well as rejuvenation.

Those who were working from home, they need to keep in mind to finish up the special projects entrusted with so that the boss/immediate authority yet again reposes faith and confidence. Thus, the integrity/loyalty as expected from an employee is reinforced and remains intact even after the prolonged physical absence in spite of the time-to-time virtual conference.

Although it appears to be nothing serious about, the time management is a must in a bid to prevent unwarranted stress and strain. Same is the case with the students, be it of school, college, university or vocational/professional courses.

Pertinent to mention here the age-old adages: “Early to bed and early to rise makes a man healthy, wealthy and wise.”

“A lazy bird catches no moth.”/ “A sleeping lion hunts no deer.”

“A stitch in time saves nine.”

“Adjustment is the best policy.”

“Honesty/Hard Work pays.”

Besides, while chalking out our new time management, we also ought to toe the line of another proverb: “Some books are to be tasted, some to be swallowed; a few others to be chewed and digested.”

Hence being rational beings, let’s “look before we leap” as the world is changing and changeable and this is the go of the world.

