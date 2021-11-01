Books To Read in Autumn 2021

1. Dolly won't play by Monisha K Gumber
This book is the final and third part of Monisha K Gumber's Teen book series. The first and
second ones are Sick of Being Healthy and Dying to Live, respectively. It raises serious
issues such as emotional and sexual abuse of children and the sensitive topic of
learning disabilities. The book is written in free verse style in line with the character of a
beautiful teen girl always considered dumb. The story is dark and edgy with psychedelic
elements. Illustrations are added to make the raw narrative more meaningful and a visual
delight for the reader. It is meant for teen girls, young adults but recommended for even
parents and teachers to understand the importance of treating such children with respect
and humility.
2. The Influencer: Speed Must Have a Limit by Abhaidev
The Influencer is an unputdownable thriller that transcends genres. What if we have
been wrong about this world this whole time? What if only a few gifted individuals
decide the fate of it? What if impossible is quite possible? The Influencer is a story
of a man who has never taken no for an answer. It's a thrilling account of a single
man facing the wrath of a powerful but dubious organization with highly-skilled, super assassins at its disposal.
3. There's Blood on Your Heart by Chirasree Bose
There's Blood on Your Heart is Chirasree's third book, an emotional thriller,
focusing on myriad human emotions revolving around a queer bond
between a long-dead mother and her estranged daughter. The story starts
with Nihar Sharma coming back to India after twenty long years upon
receiving a mysterious email from her dead mother's elder sister. Nihar
wants to know the real truth behind her mother's death, the mother who's
been coming in her nightmares every night only to tell her, "there's blood on
your heart, daughter."
4. How to prepare for the end of the world by Ateesh Kropha
The book How to prepare for the end of the world & Other stories published by Fable42
Publications is a curated collection of his best stories in one place. While it hops genres from
sci-fi to thriller to unrequited love, the common themes stringing them together are the ideas of
free will, death, and how the main characters in each story deal with this cathartic event in
different ways. There is empathy, kindness, and layered human insight in the writing that
keeps you invested in the characters and their unconventional predicaments - while the sucker
punch at the end of all stories makes you want to re-read it all over again.
5. Antraal by Poonam Poornashri
Poonam Poornashri's book is a wonderful trip down memory lane. Not only
does it delight the reader with stories of a long lost village childhood, but it also
brings to surface issues of gender inequality, caste, class through its simple, child
like innocent narration. The book is a must-read for our times, especially as the
pandemic has made us even more disconnected from each other and provides joy,
humour and insight as one travels with the author to the nostalgia of a long lost
past. Antaraal describes the past but doesn't belong in it. It belongs very much
in the present, where we have so much to learn from the traditional wisdom of our
ancestors, their relationship with ecology, and the strength of the community- all
valuable lessons to navigate our present and future.
6. Rajaraja Chola by Raghavan Srinivasan
Rajaraja Chola: Interplay between an Imperial Regime and Productive Forces of
Society Rajaraja Chola, written by Raghavan Srinivasan, author of Yugantar,
recreates the history of a South Indian king and his imperial empire in a form that
would appeal to academia and the wider public audience alike. When Rajaraja
Chola ascended the throne, the land of Tamils entered upon centuries of grandeur.
He left behind a stupendous legacy, which has not lost its sheen even after a
thousand years. This book is a well-researched account of his regime, including
powerful, productive forces at work, newly liberated by advances made in
manufacturing and trade.
7. Mishcha Musketeers - Journeys of Best Friends by Mehek Valecha
In my childhood, witnessing miracles, feeling wonderful, staying blissful was my
daily routine. But, when I grew up to be an adult, I forgot this habit. It means I
forgot a child in me. Well, I have revived it back because I spend most of my time
with my friends, i.e., children these days in my school. I have a learning centre
where a lot of children come and play with me every day. I believe children are the
most miraculous people on Earth because they are full of curiosity, energy,
positivity, and possibility thinking. I can't describe it in words, but I can tell you that
they are transferring all of that from my laptop screen as well. The other thing,
friendship, is the most beautiful relationship that I have had. The stories in this book
are full of such adventures. They are silly and simple, yet powerful.
8. 355 Days: Pursuit of Freedom by Deeba Salim Irfan
A Murder. An accused. Three lives. What is the truth? It narrates the intertwined lives of a
British - Indian business Tycoon Aadesh Dixit; his wife, Maya, and his lawyer, Nasha
Singh. How will 355 days impact their lives? 355 Days by Deeba Salim Irfan is a crime
fiction inspired by true events that would take you on the emotional and spiritual journey of
the protagonist, Aadesh Dixit, in Asia's largest jail and the transformation of his perspective
and life goals. Deeba Salim Irfan is an author, an award-winning poet based in Dubai. Her
first novel was URMA, Historical fiction with a backdrop of the Iranian Revolution.
9. Lica by Hitesh Trehon
The book traces the fictional story of three generations of the Dev
family – grandfather Mulkhraj Dev, son Raj Dev and grandson Inder Dev, with a focus
on the latter two.
Part 1 is about Raj, who upholds the morals and values imbibed in him by his Indian
parents. It is about his journey of studying medicine in London and his dream of
opening a hospital in India someday.
Part 2 is a window into how a Scottish girl embraces Indian culture.
Part 3 is about Inder Dev, then the eldest son of Raj. We see how he is the stark opposite
of his father, a victim of lust, greed and ambition from an early age.
To explore more, do give the book a read.