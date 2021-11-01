Books To Read in Autumn 2021

1. Dolly won't play by Monisha K Gumber

This book is the final and third part of Monisha K Gumber's Teen book series. The first and

second ones are Sick of Being Healthy and Dying to Live, respectively. It raises serious

issues such as emotional and sexual abuse of children and the sensitive topic of

learning disabilities. The book is written in free verse style in line with the character of a

beautiful teen girl always considered dumb. The story is dark and edgy with psychedelic

elements. Illustrations are added to make the raw narrative more meaningful and a visual

delight for the reader. It is meant for teen girls, young adults but recommended for even

parents and teachers to understand the importance of treating such children with respect

and humility.

2. The Influencer: Speed Must Have a Limit by Abhaidev

The Influencer is an unputdownable thriller that transcends genres. What if we have

been wrong about this world this whole time? What if only a few gifted individuals

decide the fate of it? What if impossible is quite possible? The Influencer is a story

of a man who has never taken no for an answer. It's a thrilling account of a single

man facing the wrath of a powerful but dubious organization with highly-skilled, super assassins at its disposal.

3. There's Blood on Your Heart by Chirasree Bose

There's Blood on Your Heart is Chirasree's third book, an emotional thriller,

focusing on myriad human emotions revolving around a queer bond

between a long-dead mother and her estranged daughter. The story starts

with Nihar Sharma coming back to India after twenty long years upon

receiving a mysterious email from her dead mother's elder sister. Nihar

wants to know the real truth behind her mother's death, the mother who's

been coming in her nightmares every night only to tell her, "there's blood on

your heart, daughter."

4. How to prepare for the end of the world by Ateesh Kropha

The book How to prepare for the end of the world & Other stories published by Fable42

Publications is a curated collection of his best stories in one place. While it hops genres from

sci-fi to thriller to unrequited love, the common themes stringing them together are the ideas of

free will, death, and how the main characters in each story deal with this cathartic event in

different ways. There is empathy, kindness, and layered human insight in the writing that

keeps you invested in the characters and their unconventional predicaments - while the sucker

punch at the end of all stories makes you want to re-read it all over again.

5. Antraal by Poonam Poornashri

Poonam Poornashri's book is a wonderful trip down memory lane. Not only

does it delight the reader with stories of a long lost village childhood, but it also

brings to surface issues of gender inequality, caste, class through its simple, child

like innocent narration. The book is a must-read for our times, especially as the

pandemic has made us even more disconnected from each other and provides joy,

humour and insight as one travels with the author to the nostalgia of a long lost

past. Antaraal describes the past but doesn't belong in it. It belongs very much

in the present, where we have so much to learn from the traditional wisdom of our

ancestors, their relationship with ecology, and the strength of the community- all

valuable lessons to navigate our present and future.

6. Rajaraja Chola by Raghavan Srinivasan

Rajaraja Chola: Interplay between an Imperial Regime and Productive Forces of

Society Rajaraja Chola, written by Raghavan Srinivasan, author of Yugantar,

recreates the history of a South Indian king and his imperial empire in a form that

would appeal to academia and the wider public audience alike. When Rajaraja

Chola ascended the throne, the land of Tamils entered upon centuries of grandeur.

He left behind a stupendous legacy, which has not lost its sheen even after a

thousand years. This book is a well-researched account of his regime, including

powerful, productive forces at work, newly liberated by advances made in

manufacturing and trade.

7. Mishcha Musketeers - Journeys of Best Friends by Mehek Valecha

In my childhood, witnessing miracles, feeling wonderful, staying blissful was my

daily routine. But, when I grew up to be an adult, I forgot this habit. It means I

forgot a child in me. Well, I have revived it back because I spend most of my time

with my friends, i.e., children these days in my school. I have a learning centre

where a lot of children come and play with me every day. I believe children are the

most miraculous people on Earth because they are full of curiosity, energy,

positivity, and possibility thinking. I can't describe it in words, but I can tell you that

they are transferring all of that from my laptop screen as well. The other thing,

friendship, is the most beautiful relationship that I have had. The stories in this book

are full of such adventures. They are silly and simple, yet powerful.

8. 355 Days: Pursuit of Freedom by Deeba Salim Irfan

A Murder. An accused. Three lives. What is the truth? It narrates the intertwined lives of a

British - Indian business Tycoon Aadesh Dixit; his wife, Maya, and his lawyer, Nasha

Singh. How will 355 days impact their lives? 355 Days by Deeba Salim Irfan is a crime

fiction inspired by true events that would take you on the emotional and spiritual journey of

the protagonist, Aadesh Dixit, in Asia's largest jail and the transformation of his perspective

and life goals. Deeba Salim Irfan is an author, an award-winning poet based in Dubai. Her

first novel was URMA, Historical fiction with a backdrop of the Iranian Revolution.

9. Lica by Hitesh Trehon

The book traces the fictional story of three generations of the Dev

family – grandfather Mulkhraj Dev, son Raj Dev and grandson Inder Dev, with a focus

on the latter two.

Part 1 is about Raj, who upholds the morals and values imbibed in him by his Indian

parents. It is about his journey of studying medicine in London and his dream of

opening a hospital in India someday.

Part 2 is a window into how a Scottish girl embraces Indian culture.



Part 3 is about Inder Dev, then the eldest son of Raj. We see how he is the stark opposite

of his father, a victim of lust, greed and ambition from an early age.

To explore more, do give the book a read.