Bold Egalitarian Thought Leader Shubhra Mohanty Changing The Definition Of Feminism

The recent decade has fuelled the fire of discourses on feminism and masculinism; while both the concepts should be seen as one complementing the other, sadly, these two important issues are seen in isolation from each other by several today.

Shubhra Mohanty has been a radical thought leader who has initiated several unique yet relevant conversations with her strong emphasis on bridging the gender gap using motivation and belief morphosis. A speaker par excellence who is transitioning various change-makers who are struggling to put their best foot forward in their journey, Shubhra Mohanty is a roaring lioness who has undertaken the metamorphosis from being a corporate success to a professional speaker and reformist which is changing perspectives with her revolutionary thinking.

Feminism has been a topic that has increasingly been used as a way to say that women are the oppressed class of the industry and needs to be given more rights than men. Shubhra Mohanty takes pride in being an egalitarian who believes in empowering women but not at the cost of denying the suppression that men are subjected to.

Speaking on the same she says,” I certainly believe in the concept of feminism because true feminism puts stress on keeping men and women on the same pedestal, but I do not believe in demarcating myself to the feminism that most people worship today; I am a feminist who believes that even men suffer and they should be given equal rights as that of women. As far as women are concerned, we are nobody to empower them because they are the powerhouse.”

It is because of this thought leadership that an idiosyncratic yet powerful section of individuals follows Shubhra Mohanty and her’ out of the box’ sessions. Shubhra shares her most insightful expressions in summits, keynotes, annual corporate meets, fireside chats, and on social media, which is a testimony of her philosophy as a reigning woman who advocates the obstacles that women face, but she supports men in their tryst to be given equal opportunities.

A motivational speaker and reformist who took the task of shattering the glass ceiling post rebooting her career after the birth of a child, Shubhra Mohanty today gives strength and belief to both genders and fights the unjust.

“Stereotypes are everywhere and affect every human. Today gender is a misnomer. The gap can only be bridged when we as humans see each other in an exact way; we can have equality only when men and women are allies; it is time that we respect and give heed to the fact that even men face many injustices which should be seen in an egalitarian way”, says Shubhra Mohanty.

Making a case for caregivers irrespective of their gender, Shubhra Mohanty describes the dichotomy of the world with ‘forcing women to be just caregivers and ripping off men from the right to practice the same”.

She believes that humans can’t be empowered, but they can be inspired only when they rise to the occasion, acknowledge their greatness and fight the devils within the society.

Through her enlightening venture called Women and Convention, Shubhra has touched the lives of those who leapt forward to make a difference in their lives. Often described as an epitome of belief and surreal power to propel an individual towards seeing life from a different vertical, the brainstorming sessions with Shubhra fuels her audience with a spirit to turn the tables of prejudice and take the rein. She believes in the power of collective wisdom and emphasizes that #eachvoicecounts

