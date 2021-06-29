Green Bathrooms: Blending Nature with Sanitaryware

Smart living is all about understanding nature and conserving the resources that mother earth has provided us. It is not just a philosophy but the soul of Watertec’s business model.

In an era where humanity is fighting a pandemic, the virtues adopted by the company has not only helped it grow but has also inspired humanity. As a consortium of three countries and companies—India, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and Watertec- is a genuinely global MNC—A joint venture company between UMS Group (Coimbatore), Watertec (Malaysia) and South Asian Investments (Srilanka).

Headquartered in Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), India, Watertec (India) Private Limited was founded in 1997 with a single-minded mission – to revolutionise bath spaces by replacing low-quality metal fittings and accessories with Superior Virgin Grade Engineering Polymer products. India is equally potential in manufacturing, design & technology in terms of manufacturing sanitary ware and the most innovative products in building material industry, feels the company.

Watertec’s product portfolio shines with a unique ‘H2O promise’ of Health, Hygiene and Originality. It is a blend of international quality, the latest technology, with exquisite beauty.

It also includes an exclusive range of lifestyle products--bath fittings, sanitaryware, water management systems, rain showers, bathroom accessories, stainless steel products, pipes & fittings that are ideal for homes, hotels, spas, health clubs and commercial spaces.Watertec’s product are branded ‘Cromo’ – Chrome plated bath fittings and accessories and ‘AQCETO’ - Luxury brand of bath fittings & accessories.

Watertec has become one of the biggest manufacturers in India, churning out over 32 million units of bath fittings alone every year. Little wonder that Watertec has now become a trusted brand for discerning customers all over India.

Strong Business Model

The company is now debt-free and has set a Rs 1400 crore turnover target in the next five years, based on year-on-year growth of 27 per cent. Over the years, it has set up distribution networks comprising 15,000+ channel partners and dealers, 1,800 suppliers, 36 warehouses & branches across India, and select global markets like UAE, SAARC Countries, Egypt and South Asian markets.Watertec is now planning to launch products in the African and Middle East markets.

It’s unique 24-hour delivery policy for it’s products across India stems from its robust nationwide distribution network.

The company research shows that sleek Sanitaryware, touchless flushing system, electronics bidet system, auto heating mechanism, anti-bacterial, anti-fungal treated products are features that the mid-high segment customers demand. However, Watertec, as part of its philosophy to provide the best for the cost, is also innovating for mass customers. It has added features that are environment friendly in the wall hung system and single suites sanitaryware, which is quite popular. Watertec products are engineered to conserve up to 70% of water.

Manufacturing facilities spread across 3 units

Unique Product Portfolio

Watertec has a three-pronged product portfolio that gives an edge over the others in the market. The bouquet of products has been designed to deliver 360-degree hygiene and sustainability in bathrooms across India.

First, let’s look at the ‘Behind the wall’: Products like Pipes and Fittings. They are not visible but play an essential role.Watertec’s Pipes and Fittings are 100 percent leak proof, have slip-free joints and are made using anti-fungal and anti-bacterial materials.

Secondly, the ‘Inside the wall’ scenario: Vital to bathrooms functioning are products like Cisterns – both Dual Flush and Concealed Cistern variants. Watertec’s Cisterns are easy-to-install, designed to save water, operate smoothly and last longer too.

Thirdly, the ‘Outside the wall’ dynamics: Enhancing the aesthetics of your bathroom with elegant, classy designs are Watertec’s bathroom fittings, accessories and Sanitaryware across Polymer, Chrome-Plated, and Affordable Luxury Categories that are both eco-friendly and easy to maintain.

Aesthetic demands of Customer

Today’s colour combination for toilet seats and other fittings is Snow White, and some of the toilets are IVORY or Off White. Now designers are going back to the old days of black, red, green etc., but they are very minute numbers in the volume of business. According to experts, Watertec caters to all the segments. Still, they have specialised in white sanitaryware, basin with chrome fittings, which is the most acceptable design in India.

Watertec has the design consisting of the colour of the units, Glaze of the ware, and the size of the companies ( like sleek, modern, European), which are an essential part of the design in India’s bathrooms. As an end-to-end total bathroom and plumbing solutions provider, Watertec, today, with a 1700-strong workforce, a 340-strong on-field sales force and a pan-India distribution network, stands tall and proud as the market leader in the polymer-based bath fittings space, and also one of India’s fastest-growing end-to-end bathroom solutions providers.

Reaching out to the World

Watertec is continuously enhancing the range of products offered – both organically and inorganically, via strategic tie-ups.It has tie-ups with Conti+ – A Swiss brand that has been beautifully blending design & technology with its innovative touch-free products, sensor products & water management system.

It has tied up with VRH Thailand, the first and the largest stainless-steel faucet manufacturer, fittings, bathroom accessories, and much more for fitting and bathroom accessories. All their products are made up of 304 and 316 Grade stainless steel, which ensures that all products are free from harmful substances like lead, cadmium, and zinc, posing a serious threat to health.

Watertec also joined hands with WTS Group- which stands for the Italian excellence of sanitary taps—made in Italy; WTS represents--reliability, practice, cutting-edge design, and attention to the surrounding environment.

In addition, Watertec is working with Beaulet, aiming to deliver the clean toilet culture that began in Japan to the world. Another tie-up is with OLI-SistemasSanitáriosS.A., the largest cistern producer in Southern Europe. It has created products that have changed the daily experience in the bathroom, globally by making the WC safer, more water-efficient and environmentally friendly, comfortable and accessible.Watertec’s collaboration with Swiss manufacturer URIMAT, the leading producers of environmentally friendly waterless urinals. It aims to ensure good hygiene and environmental protection in thousands oftoilets in India.

Manufacturing Marvel

An ISO 9001-2015 certified company, with all its units and functions duly certified, Watertec boasts three state-of-the-art manufacturing units in India complying with the Industry 4.0 framework. It has a manufacturing unit in Neelambur Village, Tamil Nadu, which is spread across 4.6 acres and is located 20 km away from Coimbatore. It caters to the production of Bathroom Fittings & Accessories Division. The second unit is spread across 5.5 acres and houses the production of its Pipes & Fittings Accessories Division. In 2021, Watertec also introduced fully automated Injection Moulding Division (IMD). The third and newest manufacturing unit is spread across 2.8 acres – was set up to house the new IMD & Assembly Division.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine