Bipasha Banikya - Being Fashionable And Being Affluent Are Not Interwoven

We dwell in a world that has both realities and misconceptions. From the urn of fallacies, one of the biggest myths is that you need to be rich to look fashionable. Well, the silent majority believes this to be the utter truth.

However, some spirits would dashingly prove this statement untrue, and Bipasha Banikya is one of them. Coming from a creative field, she creates content for the masses regarding the glamour and travel world.

Being a townswoman from the city of fashion, Bipasha Banikya believes that fashionableness comes with your intense knowledge of trends and styling. It has nothing to do with you being rich or not.

Backing her belief, Bipasha said, “Being fashionable and being affluent are not interwoven.”

Many people aren’t that prosperous, yet their style is as impeccable to be a trendsetter. If it were a matter of being wealthy to be stylish, several mid-level brands wouldn’t exist. Bipasha has collaborated with more than 150 brands.

These also encompass multinational brands like Forever 21, Lifestyle and many more. Yet, she still withstands that fashion is more than wearing brands.

Some of Bipasha's fashion transition reels prove her words. Her opinion that creativity and novelty are the key factors for being a fashionista is undoubtedly accurate. The manner of her multiple styling with just one outfit shows how inventive her mind is.

To sum it all, Bipasha says, “It is always a matter of being enthusiastic about being experimental and exploratory. Try a new trend, and also follow your style. To try one’s hands at new outfits and be the trendsetter.

Bipasha Banikya and her fashion is an inspiration to many people who want to be classy and stylish. You can check her mind-boggling content on @bipasha_banikya18