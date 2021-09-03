Big Day For Rohit Ugale, Young Businessman Award At International Glory Awards By Sonu Sood

International Glory Awards hosted on 28th of August at Goa by Mr. Sonu Sood felicitated companies and people from different fields for their contribution to the society and bringing development in their fields. SATMAT Technologies (SATMAT Group) from Pune bags award for the best IT startup of the year in the event and makes Pune proud. Thousands of companies attended this event in Goa.

SATMAT Group has been consistently working on the way of development in the field of IT. They have been collaborating with investors and other companies for enhancing their work. Started in 2017 from a very small application today, SATMAT is a company providing IT solutions for people to make their work easy and quick. Rohit Ugale hails from Nashik and is a young businessman thriving hard for achieving his goals.

Rohit Ugale, founder and CEO of SATMAT Group, says," This is just the beginning".

He accepted this award for the whole Team. In this event, Bhagwan Sangle, a Mumbai police officer, was also present to support the SATMAT group. The event was organised by Mr. Sonu Sood and his Team, which was a success in Goa.

