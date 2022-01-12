Bhavna Singh: Fashion Stylist Who Wishes to Empower Women Via Fashion

The idea of fashion is heavily nuanced and captures concepts of styles, seasons, events and environments. Every outfit you wear represents all those concepts and reflects many things about your style and preferences. Fashion stylists turn fashion into more than just wrapping the models with a piece of clothing; they use fashion as a tool of self-expression and a change agent. Bhavna Singh is a fashion stylist and style influencer who helps women overcome body flaws and social stigma with her incredible fashion sense.

As a fashion stylist, her professional endeavour includes coordination with all aspects of a person's aesthetic appearance to make them look appealing in front of others. She has closely worked with industry celebrities and helped them look their best. Bhavna is also Style Director at DLF Promenade New Delhi and attends various runway shows and other fashion industry events to sport the latest trends and styles. By collaborating with the models, fashion designers, photographers, hairstylists, makeup artists, creative directors, and art directors.

Every woman holds their perspective of the world, and, as such, the definition of empowerment has more than a singular version. Empowerment means different women, which is reflected in their outfits and fashion choices. Bhavna looks forward to empowering every woman to live a life of style. She rightfully plays the role of a responsible fashion influencer whose goal is to allow women to enjoy a sense of empowerment through fashion irrespective of their economic status, body image and race. She emphasizes the importance of bashing standard body measures or unorthodox concepts so that fashion can truly empower womenfolk.

Talking about the same, she shares, "To me, the power of fashion is undeniable when it comes to women's empowerment. It is a powerful tool of self-liberation and self-expression. Over the years, it has been serving as a means of assistance in women's struggle for equality, love and respect in society. I see fashion as a way of celebrating womanhood and, through every campaign, I try to encourage women in embracing it."

The New Delhi-based fashion stylist is responsible for the Director of North zone for the beauty pageant (Queens of World). She has received awards from Kiran Bedi and Isha Kopikkar to recognize her immense efforts in the fashion world and women's empowerment. She has also been instrumental in raising funds for several NGOs. Recently, she has been a part of DLF Promenade's #NotJustAnotHer focusing on celebrating women's lives. She will also conduct a master class and makeup artist Guneet Virdi, and social media influencer Preeti Pahuja Chawla at That's Vouge in Ludhiana on December 19. Bhavna is now focused on inspiring women in living the life of their own choices. Riding on her passion and hard work, she has already come a long way and is working continuously to realize her dream of featuring in the Forbes list.