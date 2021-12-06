Advertisement
Monday, Dec 06, 2021
Best Hiring App? How Goodspace Is Creating A Buzz In The Employment-Oriented Online Services Market.

GoodSpace app has already started creating a buzz in the talent acquisition service market. They have come up with a unique approach to solving this problem by including just one goodness score.

2021-12-06T18:09:04+05:30

Published: 06 Dec 2021, Updated: 06 Dec 2021 6:09 pm

As the times are evolving, so are the technologies. In these advancing moments, it is only paramount that business methods take a shift too. We’ve been following the same traditional steps when it comes to hiring—applications, selection, skimming through all the forms, choosing the optimum candidates, and interviewing them. However, we have come to realise the loopholes in this process that are harmful to both - the recruiter and the applicants.

Once the recruiter posts jobs on any job search site, they get hundreds of applications from hundreds of people. These applications reach them through varied portals, and it is upon the recruiter to spend hours and hours reading each of them and shortlisting the perfect match. It becomes a pain for all hirers. We are at a point where the process should be optimised.

GoodSpace app understood the underlying issues and started with this venture. It has already started creating a buzz in the talent acquisition service market. They have come up with a unique approach to solving this problem by including just one goodness score.

Now, what is the goodness score? It is a score generated after the person gets feedback from their peers. This feedback is accepted in the form of seven parameters - Team Work, Friendliness, Helpfulness, Honesty, Reliability, Truthfulness & Kindness.

This goodness score is shown on the profile and its top three strengths. Since it is a community-driven score, it acts as a profile verification. By looking at the score, the recruiter can find authentic candidates and consider their behavioural skills and their professional skills.

This has reduced the hirer’s time by skipping the verification and selection step. They can have a direct conversation with the candidates. The best part about GoodSpace App - it allows two-way communication. Here a candidate can apply for a job, and the recruiter can also request candidates to consider offers, thus streamlining the communication between both ends. One can hire for varied roles like freelancing, remote work, hybrid work, full-time, internships etc. There are no limitations here!

The process, which used to take 30-60 days, can now be done in a few days only. Thanks to GoodSpace for hearing the pain of HRs all across the world. Its handy UI and seamless interface are a plus. GoodSpace is sure to find you the perfect match for all the positions.

Thousands of HRs are hiring from GoodSpace App and vouch for its effectiveness. Making it the Best Hiring App? How about you try it yourself!

