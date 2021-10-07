Benjamin Tan, Amazon FBA Expert On Building 6-Figure Online Businesses

It is all too easy to fall into the trap of sticking to your regular nine-to-five job for the sake of a false sense of financial stability. No matter how hard you work in your 9 to 5, career progression is often slow, and you may often feel like you deserve so much more.Benjamin Tan, a serial entrepreneur and an expert Amazon FBA seller, felt the same.

"Financial freedom for me is when there is no need to exchange time for money", says Benjamin.

After dedicating many precious hours to his regular work early in life, Benjamin realized that more effort did not equate to better results or a better quality of life. It just meant more work and more stress. What's more, there is often an immense sense of dissatisfaction of having to compromise quality time with family and ignoring one's dreams. Then there came a defining moment that changed his life. Learning from the best mentors in the field, Benjamin ventured into Amazon's lucrative e-commerce world, and just within his 1st year of selling, managed to scale his business to a million dollars.

Today, Benjamin helps other people achieve the same incredible results through AMZ Family's flagship coaching program. "When you find something really good, I believe it is your moral obligation to share it with as many like-minded people as possible", he tells us.

Benjamin shared some of the tips and tricks that any newcomer Amazon seller should keep in mind.

Amazon FBA: What It Is

Amazon's giant marketplace enables individual sellers to leverage the convenient and extremely profitable service called FBA. The Fulfillment by Amazon service provides full access to the Amazon infrastructure, allowing third-party merchants to use its warehouse space and services. While starting as an Amazon seller is pretty easy, scaling the businesses to 6 or 7-figures isn't. Even the most talented entrepreneurs may fail to master all the needed skills simultaneously, which is why many choose to seek expert guidance through communities like AMZ Family. The coaching program has been designed with new sellers in mind and has a proven track record of a high rate of success. It also covers more than just selling on Amazon - it is a holistic program that teaches participants how to be all-rounded business people.

"In our community, we focus not just on teaching tactics, but also timeless principles and how to excel in all areas in life. Because how you do anything is how you do everything. In the areas of health, family, relationship, finance, fitness and wealth", says Benjamin.

Choose Your Niche

One of the most important aspects of the success of your Amazon business is the thoughtful selection of items to sell. Before launching a product, you must be 99.9% sure of sufficient demand for it. The platform includes a feature that allows you to research keywords on Amazon, increasing your chances of targeting the right buyer with your product. Many people also use YouTube videos and other free sources to learn how to start selling, but few achieve success without proper support and guidance. Many make mistakes, which could be avoided with the right process and knowledge.

"The reason why I believe so much in investing in education is that the cost of education is far cheaper than the cost of making mistakes in business," says Benjamin.

Simplify to Multiply

One of the keys to succeeding in business is knowing what to focus on and do. In Amazon, the key to success is simple. Benjamin Tan explains the relevance of the 80/20 rule in this business.

Find a product in demand. Please find a way to make it different, based on what customers want but do not yet exist. Find a supplier to make that product. Ship it to Amazon, and start selling.

"Simplicity is at the heart of what we do," says Benjamin. "Many sellers who do not take the first step are plagued by fears and uncertainty. By giving them a step-by-step process, we eliminate that fear and make the process easy to understand and act. Clarity causes them to take action, and that is what eventually leads to results."

Get Expert Help

In any business, there are two ways to start. You can start from scratch or start by learning from someone who has already been there and done it. One gets you results way faster, shortcuts your learning curve, and prevents potentially costly mistakes.

"Value your time. Do not make the common mistake of doing everything yourself, as this won't save you any money or time. Instead, you could invest in a coach, take the smart shortcut and save thousands of dollars and months of trial and error", says Benjamin.

If you are a new or aspiring seller, speak to AMZ Family and see how they can help you achieve your goals faster.