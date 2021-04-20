Bengaluru Smart TV Startup Ridaex Sales Grow By 340% Amid Lockdown Fears

Ridaex, a Bengaluru-based bootstrapped startup is outperforming in its Conference Smart TV sales.

The fear of the second wave of lockdown in Bengaluru has hit every profession, starting from school teachers to IT professionals and businesses. While a 6-day complete lockdown has been imposed in Delhi and Noida, rumours of a lockdown continue to trickle in from Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s office.

Ridaex, a 5-year-old Bengaluru-based startup Smart Tv brand, has mastered next generation television manufacturing with camera feature that enables users to have video calls, attend meetings and online classes.

The company launched its flagship Smart TV series “ARYA 1 AI “ on September 5, 2020, and there has been a moderate demand till end of March 2021. Since past one week, Arya TV is witnessing a sharp spike in sales according to the brand, currently at 340 per cent and growing.

Here is what Ridaex did right.

A perfect product release in perfect timing with absolutely no competition and only one in the league. As described earlier, Team Arya TV has mastered in All in One, High spec Smart TVs.

While surfing through Ridaex official site, one can find this Smart TV with QLED Display Panel, Amlogic S905X3 1.9 Ghz Processor, 4GB RAM, 32 GB Internal Storage, Dual Band Wi-Fi Connectivity, Bluetooth 4.0, Widevine DRM L1, Future Hardware Upgrade capability and one of the most unique selling point for the current season is Android AOSP Operating system.

While all major Smart TV brands in India are facing the Official Android TV OS, Ridaex is showing more affinity toward AOSP Operating System due to its scalability in terms of applications compatibility and unique security features.

In a simple comparison, an official Android TV OS always lacks installation of on-demand apps like Zoom, Google Meet, Hangouts, Cisco Webex. But Android AOSP serves the benefit of video conferencing without any hassles.

That doesn't mean that AOSP will not support other OTT streaming applications such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar & Hulu. With Widevine DRM L1 update recently released on Arya TV, all OTT platforms will now play with 4K Resolution.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine