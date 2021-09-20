Advertisement
Monday, Sep 20, 2021
Beginning Their Culinary Journey In 2015 Out Of Sheer Love And Fascination To Explore Cooking, CauldronSisterss Ratika Bhargava & Riccha Khetan, Have Come A Long Way.

Khichdi: Simple, Soulful & Soothing is a fundraiser book, and 100% profits from the sales shall be donated to various NGOs working towards social causes that are close to our hearts like girl child welfare, senior citizen care, and animal welfare.

2021-09-20T18:20:49+05:30

Published: 20 Sep 2021, Updated: 20 Sep 2021 6:20 pm

Their recipe book Khichdi: Simple, Soulful & Soothing reflects one such explorative journey that they undertook to explore the cultural significance of this Indian-native super dish.

Both of them decided to make this book a symbol of gratitude to our society, which led us to thrive. Hence, Khichdi: Simple, Soulful & Soothing is a fundraiser book, and 100% profits from the sales shall be donated to various NGOs working towards social causes that are close to our hearts like girl child welfare, senior citizen care, and animal welfare.

When you order this book, you’ll get 56+ soul-filling recipes of Khichdi handpicked from around the country, many shared by celeb chefs and some given the Ritzzy (Riccha) and Ratzz (Ratika) tadka. The book ensures you that these recipes will become your go-to for all your comfort food cravings.

This book will find write-ups & recipes by Ms. Raageshwari Loomba, Chef Vicky Ratnani, Mr. Atul Sikand, Chef Anahita Dhondy, Chef Ashish Bhasin and many more fascinating personalities.
CauldronSisterss (Ratika Bhargava and Riccha Khetan) developed under mentoring of Ms. Rushina Munshaw-Ghildiyal, a culinary expert, chronicler and distinguished food activist.
However, ordering a copy of this book will help them gift smiles and a better chance at life to many more in society.

To place your order for the copy of ‘Khichdi: Simple, Soulful & Soothing,’ Email at cskhichdi@gmail.com

You can connect with them on Instagram- @cauldronsisterss

