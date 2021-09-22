Advertisement
Wednesday, Sep 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Beginner Stock Market Traders Find Their Way To Profitability With Trading Cafe India

To date, Trading Cafe India has trained a massive bunch of successful traders. They helped kickstart the journey for many Indians in the stock market. But how is TCI different from all other stock market training courses? TREDCODE is the answer!

Beginner Stock Market Traders Find Their Way To Profitability With Trading Cafe India

Trending

Beginner Stock Market Traders Find Their Way To Profitability With Trading Cafe India
outlookindia.com
2021-09-22T12:35:52+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 22 Sep 2021, Updated: 22 Sep 2021 12:35 pm

The Indian stock indices are in a bull run rally. This rise in India’s Nifty and Sensex is partially driven by the huge inflow of money from foreign and domestic institutional investors. But there’s one more segment contributing to stock markets being at all-time highs - The Retail Traders.

 The retail inflow of capital grew multifold since the pandemic, and many new market participants have entered the share bazaar since 2020. To accommodate this increase in interest, Trading Cafe India is doing noble work in making the country financially literate and independent. The firm is training and guiding newbie traders to become profitable in the stock market.

 Trading Cafe India was founded in 2018 by Chinmay Dudhane with the sole aim of “before giving up on trading, let us try once more.” Trading Cafe India equips struggling traders with advanced price action knowledge, trading indicators, strategies with a winning edge, pro trader psychology, and in-depth stock selection methods with their proprietary tools.

 The head trader at Trading Cafe India, Chinmay Dudhane, recalls the 2008 crash following which he entered the stock market for the first time. With over a decade of consistent, profitable, and full-time trading experience under his belt, he is the ideal mentor for Indians in the stock market.

Starting its journey on Instagram from 0 followers, Trading Cafe India has reached more than 133,000 followers today. TCI has become the most credible trading community in the country. Kudos to pro mentors who have dedicated their lives to making Indians financially literate and free!

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

TCI regularly posts intra-day and swing trading opportunities on their Instagram handle. Their official YouTube channel by the name of “TRADING CAFE INDIA” is another wonderful knowledge heaven for stock market enthusiasts.

 To date, Trading Cafe India has trained a massive bunch of successful traders. They helped kickstart the journey for many Indians in the stock market. But how is TCI different from all other stock market training courses? TREDCODE is the answer! TCI has developed a customized and proprietary stock scanner called Tredcode that gives them and their students a profitable edge in trading.

 The advantages of using Tredcode are that you get the right stocks, and you can keep yourself away from the random stock selection and random trades. And most of the time, I finish my trades in the morning and the rest of the day, I have got to utilize for other activities. Nifty and Bank Nifty Trades become very easy as OI they integrated helps me understand it very easily.

 For beginners who have entered the stock market in the last two years, it is easier than ever to steepen their learning curve by joining Trading Cafe India’s ultimate mentorship programme. The students get all the knowledge and tools needed to become consistent and profitable traders during the mentorship programme. More details about Ultimate Mentorship by TCI can be found on their website tradingcafeindia.com

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Outlook Spotlight

‘The Jurni’- A Preferred Choice Of Millennials

‘The Jurni’- A Preferred Choice Of Millennials

Golden Globe Honors Foundation Commends Global Leaders For Their Philanthropic Efforts

Actor Adarsh Singh Cheema’s Successful Run Continues After His Music Video Debut ‘Tera Fitoor’

Mohammad Rashid Khan Creating Strides In The World Of Business

Producer Dr. Pranjal Khewalkar Says OTT Is The Best Medium To Convey Stories

Roses Are Red: How Superstar Dermatologist Dr Shawana Vali Treats Redness And Rosacea

Mohd Zaki, A Younger Digital Marketing Specialist Arrives Up With A New Undertaking

Jai Karan Walia Break The Barriers By Setting Up Courses Of Different Business Startup

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Kartik Tyagi Scripts Incredible IPL Win For Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings

Kartik Tyagi Scripts Incredible IPL Win For Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings

'Non Stop' Rains Bring Life To A Standstill In Kolkata

'Non Stop' Rains Bring Life To A Standstill In Kolkata

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2021

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2021

11th Beijing International Film Festival

11th Beijing International Film Festival

More from Outlook Spotlight

Fuelling More Power To Women Entrepreneurship - Shilpa Bhatt Bahuguna

Fuelling More Power To Women Entrepreneurship - Shilpa Bhatt Bahuguna

Asia’s First Officially Licensed Digital Collectibles Platform Colexion To Drop Unique NFTs

Asia’s First Officially Licensed Digital Collectibles Platform Colexion To Drop Unique NFTs

What Does Finance Horoscope Say

What Does Finance Horoscope Say

Scripting A Sweet Success

Scripting A Sweet Success

Read More from Outlook

Why PM Modi's US Visit Holds Key To India's Strategy On China, Afghanistan

Why PM Modi's US Visit Holds Key To India's Strategy On China, Afghanistan

Seema Guha / Apart from in-person meetings with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, PM Modi will address the UNGA and Quad summits and may share India's concerns on use of Afghanistan as a terror hub.

SAARC Summit Stands Cancelled As Pakistan Insists On Taliban's Participation

SAARC Summit Stands Cancelled As Pakistan Insists On Taliban's Participation

Outlook Web Desk / Lack of concurrence has been cited by the sources as the reason behind the cancellation as India along with some other members expressed dissent to the proposal.

Historical Blunders! KL Rahul Crestfallen After PBKS Gift Tie To RR

Historical Blunders! KL Rahul Crestfallen After PBKS Gift Tie To RR

PTI / KL Rahul said Punjab Kings 'haven't learnt from previous mistakes' after his team gifted the match to Rajasthan Royals.

SC Rejects Centre's Request To Postpone Women's Entry In NDA By One Year

SC Rejects Centre's Request To Postpone Women's Entry In NDA By One Year

Outlook Web Desk / The armed forces are the best response team to deal with emergency situations and it is hopeful that necessary arrangements will be made... without delay.

Advertisement