Beginner Stock Market Traders Find Their Way To Profitability With Trading Cafe India

The Indian stock indices are in a bull run rally. This rise in India’s Nifty and Sensex is partially driven by the huge inflow of money from foreign and domestic institutional investors. But there’s one more segment contributing to stock markets being at all-time highs - The Retail Traders.

The retail inflow of capital grew multifold since the pandemic, and many new market participants have entered the share bazaar since 2020. To accommodate this increase in interest, Trading Cafe India is doing noble work in making the country financially literate and independent. The firm is training and guiding newbie traders to become profitable in the stock market.

Trading Cafe India was founded in 2018 by Chinmay Dudhane with the sole aim of “before giving up on trading, let us try once more.” Trading Cafe India equips struggling traders with advanced price action knowledge, trading indicators, strategies with a winning edge, pro trader psychology, and in-depth stock selection methods with their proprietary tools.

The head trader at Trading Cafe India, Chinmay Dudhane, recalls the 2008 crash following which he entered the stock market for the first time. With over a decade of consistent, profitable, and full-time trading experience under his belt, he is the ideal mentor for Indians in the stock market.

Starting its journey on Instagram from 0 followers, Trading Cafe India has reached more than 133,000 followers today. TCI has become the most credible trading community in the country. Kudos to pro mentors who have dedicated their lives to making Indians financially literate and free!

TCI regularly posts intra-day and swing trading opportunities on their Instagram handle. Their official YouTube channel by the name of “TRADING CAFE INDIA” is another wonderful knowledge heaven for stock market enthusiasts.

To date, Trading Cafe India has trained a massive bunch of successful traders. They helped kickstart the journey for many Indians in the stock market. But how is TCI different from all other stock market training courses? TREDCODE is the answer! TCI has developed a customized and proprietary stock scanner called Tredcode that gives them and their students a profitable edge in trading.

The advantages of using Tredcode are that you get the right stocks, and you can keep yourself away from the random stock selection and random trades. And most of the time, I finish my trades in the morning and the rest of the day, I have got to utilize for other activities. Nifty and Bank Nifty Trades become very easy as OI they integrated helps me understand it very easily.

For beginners who have entered the stock market in the last two years, it is easier than ever to steepen their learning curve by joining Trading Cafe India’s ultimate mentorship programme. The students get all the knowledge and tools needed to become consistent and profitable traders during the mentorship programme. More details about Ultimate Mentorship by TCI can be found on their website tradingcafeindia.com