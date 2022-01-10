Battle Grounds Mobile India includes Kaztro Gaming's Voice Pack In The Game

Battlegrounds Mobile India, or BGMI for short, is an online multiplayer battle royale game developed and marketed by Krafton. It was originally known as PUBG Mobile India and it is exclusively for the Indian users. BGMI is a player versus player shooter game in which up to 100 players compete in a battle royale, a form of large-scale last man standing deathmatch in which players compete to be the last man standing. Players can enter the match as a lone player, a duet, or a small group of up to four players. The match is won by the last individual or team standing.

During the game, players can communicate each other by their own voice using a mic or using the in-game voice packs, which consist of small pre-recorded discussion voice notes. Now the team has announced that they are adding Kaztro Gaming's, who is also an official gaming partner of the BGMI, voice pack in their game. The pack will be available in both Malayalam and English languages. Kaztro has already shared the footages of behind the scenes of recording his voice for the game on his YouTube channel.

Because the esports sector has grown at an exponential rate over the last decade, gaming has drawn a lot of attention and interest over the years. It currently has a large audience and interaction. Esports are essentially competitive video games, and their popularity has drawn people who want to participate in tournaments and leagues as well as watch them. With the rise of digitization, online gaming platforms have risen to the fore, assisting a growing number of sports fans. YouTube is one such medium that has contributed significantly to the rise of online sports. Muhammed Ramees also known as Kaztro Gaming, with his spontaneous gaming prowess, is ruling supreme over the Indian gaming industry on YouTube.

Muhammed Ramees is the son of Mr. Abdul Rasheed M.P. and Mrs. Suhra K.P., both of whom are from Kerala. He was merely an ordinary Keralite from a middle-class upbringing before creating his own YouTube channel Kaztro Gaming in 2020 to promote his gaming videos. Ramees' high-quality gaming instructions and streaming videos propelled the channel, which began as a money-making venture, to become one of the most well-known names in the Indian esports scene.

PUBG India drew a lot of attention from the 23-year-old gamer before the game was banned in India. Following its rebranding as Battlegrounds Mobile India, Kaztro Gaming continued to surpass its opponents and establish its dominance in Indian esports. His PUBG mobile ID is 591984617, and he is now an official Battlegrounds Mobile India partner as a result of his famous live streaming videos. As the state's sole spokesperson, Ramees takes great care in filming, editing, and uploading his films to ensure that the quality of his message is not compromised.

The gifted gamer devotes a lot of time and effort to making his work appealing to this target demographic. He also hopes to provide top-notch gaming information to young gamers to assist them in their gaming journey. His YouTube channel currently has over 1.27 million followers, demonstrating that his programming is of high quality and that he has a large following. He's also working to build a vibrant gaming ecosystem for prospective Indian gamers who have had a string of failures in the industry. Ramees, a bright and active player, has set the road for the whole Indian online gaming sector as it struggles to escape from its cradle.